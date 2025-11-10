Ceasefire in Name Only: 241 Dead and 619 Injured in Gaza Since October 11

Original article: Tregua que no es tregua: reportan 241 muertos y 619 heridos en Gaza desde el 11 de octubre

Since the ceasefire began on October 11 between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), reports indicate 241 deaths and 619 injuries in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health in the Palestinian enclave, which warned that there are still victims trapped under rubble and in areas difficult to access due to prior attacks by the Zionist regime.

It is worth noting that the agreement announced a month ago by Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza and head of the negotiating delegation, aimed to end the assault on the Palestinian people by Israel. The terms included a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions, and the exchange of prisoners.

However, from the outset, this ceasefire has been disregarded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has ordered continued aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

According to the Gazan health ministry report, in the last 24 hours, seven dead and five injured were admitted to the enclave’s hospitals, along with the recovery of bodies from the rubble caused by bombings.

Specifically, since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, a total of 528 bodies have been recovered amid widespread devastation and severe damage to medical, residential, educational, and transportation infrastructure caused by relentless missiles and drones launched by Tel Aviv.

The report also updated the total number of casualties caused by Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 7, 2023, indicating that the figures have risen to 69,176 dead and 170,690 injured, predominantly women and children, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Hamas Reports Ongoing Violations of Ceasefire by Israel

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel and denounced the ongoing violations by the Zionist regime, which have occurred almost since the signing of the pact.

They noted that the figures show 271 dead and 622 injured Palestinians in the last month due to the Israeli offensive, along with dozens of arrests, demolitions of homes, the closure of the Rafah crossing, the veto against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), and restrictions on humanitarian aid.

«Real humanitarian aid did not exceed 40% of the total trucks that entered during the first month, which amounts to less than 200 trucks per day,» Hamas claimed, highlighting that a similar situation exists regarding fuel delivery.

«Fuel is essential for the recovery of daily life, allowing for the operation of hospital generators, the opening of roads, the functioning of transportation, and infrastructure rehabilitation,» the Palestinian group stated in a press release on its website.

Hamas also accused Israel of refusing to allow the entry of heavy machinery necessary for debris removal and corpse recovery. Despite this, they clarified that they have complied with the delivery of the remains of hostages still in Gaza, as part of the agreement.

The group specified that they delivered twenty Israeli hostages who were alive within the first 72 hours of the agreement’s signing and have since done the same with the bodies of another 24, continuing their «intense efforts» to locate the other four remaining bodies.

Hamas «managed to recover 24 of the 28 bodies» and «provided the coordinates for the locations of other bodies in areas controlled by the occupation,» the Palestinian group emphasized while denouncing Israel’s attempts to resume conflict, in light of statements from its authorities.

«The political, military, and security leaders of the occupation continue to publicly incite, almost daily, to resume the war and ignore the terms of the agreement, in blatant disregard for the international community and challenging world leaders,» Hamas asserted.