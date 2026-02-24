Chinese Drone Manufacturer DJI Files Lawsuit Against US Import Ban on New Models

The Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has announced that it has filed a lawsuit opposing the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision made at the end of 2025, which included foreign-manufactured drones on a list of «covered equipment and services.»

According to reports from Xinhua, the inclusion of drones and critical components from foreign manufacturers on this list means they are prohibited from obtaining FCC authorization, effectively preventing their import and subsequent sale in the United States.

In its lawsuit, DJI claimed that the FCC’s decision «presents serious procedural and substantive deficiencies,» arguing that the agency «failed to provide substantial evidence that DJI products pose a threat to US national security.»

Additionally, the Chinese company stated that the lawsuit aims to protect «its legitimate rights and the interests of American consumers affected by the restrictions,» including those in the agricultural sector, which is one of the largest purchasers of this type of technology.

We will continue to provide updates.

