Denmark’s Prime Minister Warns of Increasing Tensions Ahead of Critical Meeting with Marco Rubio on Greenland

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, confirmed that a meeting is scheduled for this Wednesday at the White House with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance to discuss the «situation» in Greenland face-to-face, as reported by Danish media.

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, January 13, and the day before, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (pictured) reiterated her strong disapproval of Washington’s pressure to seize the island, cautioning that the situation «could worsen.»

«It has not been easy to confront totally unacceptable pressure from our closest ally for time immemorial. However, many signs indicate that the most difficult times are ahead,» Frederiksen stated during a press conference alongside Greenland’s autonomous President, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, as cited by various international agencies.

In anticipation of the meeting with Marco Rubio, Greenland’s leader asserted that his nation prefers to remain part of Denmark over becoming a U.S. territory.

«Greenland is not for sale and does not wish to join the United States,» Jens-Frederik Nielsen declared emphatically.

