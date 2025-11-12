Elisa Loncon Aims to Become Chile’s First Mapuche Senator, Promoting Social Justice and Intercultural Dialogue

Original article: Elisa Loncon busca ser la primera senadora mapuche de la historia de Chile

Historic Legacy and Political Autonomy

The Citizen (EC): Professor Loncon, your candidacy is regarded as «a historic shift in the agenda for social justice and interculturality» in Congress. Beyond the symbolism, what concrete mandate drives you to transform the Senate, an organ historically marked by centralism?

Elisa Loncon (EL): The mandate is to bring the realities and solutions from the territories into law. Congress has legislated with its back turned to La Araucanía. My role is to use the seat to introduce the voices of those who have been excluded in every project. If I become a senator, that chair will be a tool for social justice, a banner that will not only be raised in the streets but also in committees and the Chamber.

EC: You are an independent candidate but supported by the Communist Party. How do you ensure your autonomy to promote your proposals if they conflict with the lines of traditional parties or even with the current government?

EL: I owe nothing to anyone. My history stands behind me. My autonomy is guaranteed by my history of fighting for human rights and culture. I do not belong to any party; my commitment is to the agenda of La Araucanía and the marginalized sectors. If I win, I will be a pivotal independent institutional force, ensuring that social justice is not postponed by centralist interests.

EC: What does your pursuit of this seat represent for the youth and women of La Araucanía?

EL: It is a message of political dignity. We want democracy to be different, free from discrimination. We want a region that is no longer stigmatized, because that harms the youth and educators. Indigenous women are ready to contest the narratives and decisions in Congress.

Economic Justice and Territory

EC: In terms of Social Justice and Decentralization, what are the two most urgent proposals you would push to change the poverty framework in La Araucanía?

EL: There are two main issues. The first is Decentralization of Resources and Powers. We propose that municipalities and social organizations receive direct resources and authority to address the issues that deprive us of peace: from the annual wildfire disasters to health crises and insecurity. The second is a Law of Investment and Development with Relevance, which attacks the core of poverty by ensuring that the State invests in projects that create stable jobs and respect culture, rather than perpetuating dependence on extractivism.

EC: Regarding investment and development, you have discussed the need for a Royalty. How would a Royalty on forestry and hydroelectric companies translate into direct benefits for La Araucanía?

EL: It is a measure of economic and territorial justice. These companies have exploited the region’s resources without providing adequate returns. The Royalty is crucial for directly funding regional resources that support our Law of Investment and Development with Relevance. This is how the wealth generated in La Araucanía stays in La Araucanía, breaking the historical cycle of poverty.

EC: You have harshly criticized the Commission for Peace and Understanding, calling for a halt to the consultation of your proposals. If elected to the Senate, how would you promote a legitimate political path to resolve land conflicts?

EL: The Commission lacked effective participation from the Mapuche people in its formulation, which undermines its legitimacy. My stance is that the Senate must ensure the application of international standards (ILO Convention 169) and that any proposed territorial solution must emerge from a dialogue that respects and understands history. We need a Law of Reparations and Restitution that holds legitimacy with all parties.

Gender Agenda and Security

EC: You mentioned your commitment to women. Given the high rate of machista violence in La Araucanía (e.g., three recent femicides), what will be your legislative priority to ensure a violence-free life for girls and women?

EL: My commitment as a Senator will be to transform the Senate into a protective shield for the women of La Araucanía. Machista violence is a crisis that claims lives: this year, we witnessed horrific femicides in Temuco, Lautaro, and Vilcún. The Senate has failed by being too slow. Therefore, my work will prioritize the immediate approval of crucial laws: one addressing digital violence, another refining prevention and punishment measures for gender violence, and a law that prohibits firearm possession for those convicted of domestic violence.

EC: Regarding security, you have focused the problem on organized crime and marginalization, rather than terrorism. What are your specific legislative proposals to address crime in the area?

EL: I use the term «organized crime» instead of «terrorism»; I don’t want that stigma for the region. That narrative is harmful and doesn’t resolve underlying issues. My proposal is to concentrate efforts on modern and precise legislation against organized crime and drug trafficking. The Anti-Terrorism Law, which has been abused in a discriminatory manner, must be replaced with regulations that address actual criminality without criminalizing social protest. We need the State’s presence in productive and cultural matters, not just in security, which historically has been the only response.

Governance and Vision for the Country

EC: Your vision of interculturality also touches on institutions. What measures would you promote to ensure that the Judicial Power and public services in the region are not disconnected from the cultural reality of the citizens?

Elisa Loncon (EL): We need a Law of Recognition and Use of Indigenous Languages in Public Services and Courts. We cannot attack what is natural in society: our differences. Training is needed, along with the requirement for interpreters in the judicial system. Interculturality is not just for indigenous peoples; “Plurinationality is for Chile, for the regions, for everyone, because it allows us to see each other as equals.”

EC: Finally, what message do you have for those who, after the failed constitutional processes, still doubt Chile’s political capacity to advance toward justice and interculturality?

EL: I tell them that transformation does not stop. History is not written; it is made through struggle. We must translate the energy of movements into a fight for real power. If anyone has put their entire history into defending rights, it’s me. It’s time for more dialogue, more respect, and for us to put an end to the stigma in La Araucanía.

Elisa Loncon’s challenge transcends merely holding a seat. Her candidacy for the Senate from La Araucanía is not just a political campaign; it embodies a historic struggle for representation and territorial justice. The oldest and most traditional organ of the Chilean state faces the imminent possibility of being influenced by a voice from the resistance, carrying the mandate for social justice alive in the heart of movements.

If Loncon makes history, her presence in Congress will serve as a constant reminder of Chile’s debt and a legislative lever for transforming the structural foundations of the Republic. La Araucanía and Chile are watching closely; this electoral battle is far more than just a vote; it is a struggle for the country’s future.

The Citizen