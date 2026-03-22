Examining the Interplay of Zionism, Child Exploitation, and Power: How Financial Elites Captured the World and Abused Faith

Original article: Sionismo, pedofilia y poder: cómo los amos del dinero secuestraron el mundo y abusaron de la fe de las personas

We are more the unconsulted human beings and victims of the decisions imposed by force by Donald Trump, the repressive and murderous systems he controls, who in turn answers to a web of power and money rooted in Europe. This structure is leading the world to horrific episodes like the current conflict in Palestine instigated by Israel, as well as incidents in Minnesota and various locations across the United States, along with the war between Russia and Ukraine. This unexposed and relentless Zionist axis serves as a backdrop for the criminal actions of the group that gathered at Epstein’s house, shielded by ongoing wars against Iran that are interconnected through one point: Zionism.

It must be stated from the outset that Zionism is distinct from Judaism and its religious practices, as Zionism pertains to the maintenance of a highly militarized State of Israel and not to a religion.

Thus, this text cannot be classified as anti-Semitic, as suggested by the press or from parliamentary seats funded by the war machine.

We are talking about rivers of blood while we refuse to relinquish the breast of Mother Earth, draining it in a hyper-accumulation of capital and relentless liquidity pursuit, rapidly devaluing positions and possibilities, many of which are detached from the majority of the population, who are merely victims of the immoral, unethical, and resource-hungry power-seekers using war as a means.

In Trump’s terms, a «business that benefits everyone» has yet to occur; his attacks and impositions, rather than negotiations, seem to advantage his allies, their circle, and a world lured by lavish parties among unlimited oligarchs while they grow richer, feeding off each other’s greed.

If they were engaged with peers and consent among closely aged individuals in a culture of mutual respect, that would be their choice. The problem arises when deception and exploitation of minors occur, as documented in rituals condemned socially, recently surfacing beyond the silence of complicit press, whose leaders attended the island of one purportedly linked to the Mossad, who some consider just a Zionist that mafia groups from Russia and Ukraine also collaborated with in child trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Especially in Ukraine, which has acted as a womb for a market driven by the commodification of women’s bodies for assisted reproduction more than any other country in the world.

I’m not here just to bring forth denouncements and critiques, but to propose a solution amid the Apocalypse, after the veil has been lifted long ago. The stark reality of our contemporary history and its actors, no longer masked, resists the inevitable: the uprising of the marginalized, now sedated by technology, hyper-capitalism, and unpaid debts from the same system, with society and human dignity suffering while the people pay the price of their wastefulness.

To stop this onslaught and advance the dignity of all peoples, it is essential to focus on key economic sectors for a rebalancing and a revaluation of nature itself, where these elements contribute to a broad social fund for a different kind of human development that is much more harmonious and cooperative, based on advanced technology (which I will address later).

The criminal acts prevalent in the world are largely the work of the money masters of disaster rather than beauty and aesthetics, who have been using technology not only for the accumulation of information and the development of more technology and data but also for monitoring through home TVs, capturing sounds from existence at a distance and movements of being like never before seen, for a type of control and operations that are openly xenophobic, evidenced today in street detentions and deaths at the hands of ICE in the United States, which are expanding with figures like Trump’s call for a Shield of the Americas, to militarize countries under a North American defense and security plan.

This problem must be resolved immediately and involves acknowledging the origins of complex issues like the one mentioned, stemming from the empire’s actions that first invited all nationalities to know their languages, customs, and traditions, only to later conquer them at all cardinal points with wars and seize key natural resources like oil from Arab nations and Venezuela, cobalt, gold, and African precious stones, triggering migratory waves across the globe, dividing and separating to conquer.

The migrant population, a product of the globalization of war and the destabilization of countries worldwide by the United States, England, and NATO, with significant French and German cooperation, serving Zionism and its corporations thirsty for oil and gold, seems to struggle immensely to comprehend or still does not understand the strength of the people that resides in declaring common rights that can benefit humanity, at least an elemental one.

Amidst the vile actions of government and non-governmental criminal organizations, rather corporate ones, instead of providing security to prevent war through cooperation, technology, and active diplomacy for peace against war, we have witnessed the awarding of Nobel Peace Prizes to those who promote and sustain war and exert pressure worldwide, particularly in the Middle East, against Venezuela, Iran, and anywhere possessing strategic natural resources.

To swiftly counter the xenophobia exhibited by some white men aligning under normative standards in public, blondes from the north supported by some brown-skinned allies in the Zionist cause, civilization urgently needs to counteract the transnational Zionist fascism that comes with an intense agenda of repositioning their power in various fields.

A awakening is crucial that will only come through our deepened education and communication.

The response must be democratic in the streets against oppressing regimes and their Zionist devices; we must do it for Palestine and for ourselves, in England and everywhere on this planet, for the triumph of social policies capable of recognizing the plurinationality of territories as children of God and not just a chosen particular people, because we are all His daughters and sons.

The apocalyptic vision of enforcing texts, keeping their narrative alive, and constructing the Third Temple of Israel where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located only leads us to more war and destruction. They have fused their geopolitical interests with white Western Zionist men and women into a militarization that violates the very sacred scriptures.

If they want their Third Temple, let them build it on the plateau, one for Judaism, but not by destroying the Mosque. Other religions could also expand the plaza: a Buddhist temple, a Mormon church, a space for the Latter-Day Saints; those institutions admiring scientific Marxism could have their own bar to share discussions about the origins of matter, the Universe, and the existence of God over a beer, why not.

The fair-haired children of Abraham arrived in Israel in their «new wave» migration from Ukraine, Russia, and Poland, from Eastern European countries. They came to the Holy Land after Herzl, with England’s support and following the horrors of World War I and II created by Hitler.

Have they had their awaited Antichrist, and is now Christ the King coming? Or is this tragedy to be repeated instead of true prosperity for all humanity, leaving to claim later that the Antichrist was Iran, was Trump?

History and the atrocities generated by such individuals must not be repeated. The matter, gentlemen, is to counteract the narratives and scientifically address the ultra-right libertarian pedophiles who have taken the world based on freedom of belief, hyper-accumulation of power and capital, and the abuse of people’s faith, erroneously classifying texts as anti-Semitic, while it must be reminded that the Semitic origin by essence is of dark skin, black hair, and curls. While there may be Semitic genes in blond individuals who kill those not like themselves, it means they are Nazis and not Ashkenazi Jews, the ethnic Jewish group originating from Central and Eastern Europe (Germany, Poland, Russia…), which represents about 80% of the global Jewish population.

Being anti-Zionist does not equate to being anti-Semitic; it means defending the right of the Semitic people to their full existence without the necessity of having to manifest in the form of the State of Israel, as it is the people of God, a divine creation, like every being from our Mother Earth.

By Bruno Sommer