Iranian Authorities Announce Crackdown on Terrorist Network in Southeast: 8 Arrested, 3 Killed, All Foreigners

Original article: Autoridades de Irán anuncian desarticulación de «red terrorista» en el sureste del país: 8 detenidos y 3 abatidos, todos extranjeros Through a statement, the Public Relations Office of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran reported the dismantling of a «terrorist network» in the southeast region of the […]

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Through a statement, the Public Relations Office of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran reported the dismantling of a «terrorist network» in the southeast region of the country, specifically in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

According to the information provided, «three terrorists were killed in clashes with security forces, and another 8 have been arrested.» It was also indicated that all were «foreigners, contracted by the terrorist group affiliated with takfiri organizations and foreign intelligence services.»

The statement further added that during the operation, «various types of weapons were seized, including 7 RPG rocket launchers, an American M4 equipped with a night vision camera, several Kalashnikov assault rifles fitted with grenade launchers, a Colt with related cartridges and ammunition, as well as weapon silencers, stolen vehicle license plates, and two passenger cars intended for operations.»

Finally, Iranian authorities reported that after interrogating the detainees, «they admitted their involvement in the terrorist attack last December, where three police officers and a civilian lost their lives during an armed confrontation at a security checkpoint in Fahraj county, Sistan and Baluchestan.»

