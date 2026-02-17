Iranian Leader Khamenei Responds to Trump: «The Iranian People Are Aware and Do Not Obey Corrupt Orders Like Those Governing the U.S.»

Original article: El pueblo iraní es «consciente y no obedece las órdenes de corruptos como los que gobiernan EE.UU.»: Jameneí le responde a Trump sin anestesia

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated once again. On Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded «without anesthesia» to the escalating threats emanating from the White House and the accompanying military maneuvers: Washington confirmed the deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to pressure Tehran.

During a memorial event commemorating the historic uprising in Tabriz (in northwestern Iran), in front of tens of thousands of people, Khamenei emphasized that Iran claims to be peaceful but warned that it will defend itself against any aggression. In this context, he directly addressed Donald Trump: «For 47 years, (the U.S.) has been unable to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say: you won’t be able to do it either.»

Khamenei Responds to Trump with a Message to Washington

The Supreme Leader insisted that the Iranian people do not kneel before external threats, delivering one of the harshest lines of his address: the Iranian people are «aware and do not obey the orders of corrupt leaders like those governing the United States,» referring to what he described as attempts to “control” the Iranian populace from Washington.

He also mocked the rhetoric of U.S. military supremacy and turned it into a warning. «Apparently, the President of the United States keeps proclaiming that his army is the strongest in the world. The strongest army in the world can, at times, receive such a blow that it cannot rise again. They repeat that they have sent an aircraft carrier toward Iran. Very well, an aircraft carrier is, of course, a dangerous instrument; but more dangerous than the aircraft carrier is the weapon that can sink it to the bottom of the sea,» he cautioned.

Khamenei Responds to Trump While Nuclear Negotiations Continue

The tough tone coexists with ongoing diplomatic conversations. On Tuesday, a new round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S., mediated by Oman, took place in Geneva, focusing on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. Khamenei called for patience regarding outcomes but questioned any attempts to pre-determine the results: «If it’s necessary to negotiate, it is a mistake and foolishness to set the results of negotiations in advance.»

Furthermore, he demanded that Washington not mix the nuclear debate with the development of defensive missile capabilities. According to Khamenei, the U.S. has no influence over the range or types of missiles that Iran possesses and maintained that having deterrent weapons is essential: «Any country without deterrent weapons will be crushed by its enemies.»

The recent backdrop weighs heavily: Iran and the U.S. resumed contact on February 6 in Oman, the first since «the 12-day war» in June 2025, when —according to reported accounts— Israel attacked Iran, prompting the U.S. to intervene by bombarding three nuclear facilities under international supervision. With aircraft carriers on the move and fiery rhetoric, the question remains: real negotiation or pressure through threats?