Original article: “Nos quieren colonizar otra vez”: Lula lanza feroz crítica a EE.UU. desde cumbre CELAC-África

Lula Critiques U.S. Influence at CELAC-Africa Summit: «They Want to Colonize Us Again»

During his speech at the summit of heads of state of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and Africa, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivered a strong condemnation of foreign interference, targeting the actions of the United States (U.S.) and warning that global powers aim to «colonize us again».

The progressive leader took the opportunity in Bogotá, Colombia, to criticize what he described as the «passivity» of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and to raise concerns about a new form of exploitation focused on the strategic resources of Latin America.

Lula made his stance clear amidst rising tensions in the region; although he avoided directly naming Washington, the context of his remarks was undoubtedly framed by his strained relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and recent U.S. military operations in the Caribbean and Venezuela.

“They want to colonize us again,” asserted the Brazilian president from the Colombian capital, a statement that resonated strongly with representatives from attending African and Latin American nations.

The Brazilian leader extended his critique to the UNSC, accusing it of inaction in conflicts such as those in Ukraine and Gaza, expressing his discontent with the international community, which he sees as complicit by omission.

“I am outraged by the passivity of the UNSC members and their incapacity to resolve conflicts like those in Ukraine or Gaza,” Lula remarked, highlighting his frustration over what he perceives as a double standard in managing global crises.

The Brazilian president also challenged the narratives used to justify military interventions or unilateral actions in various regions worldwide, emphasizing that often “lies are spread to justify destruction and wars,” undermining trust in the international system.

In his address, Lula focused on the defense of territorial sovereignty as an inalienable principle.

“We cannot allow anyone to interfere in the affairs and territorial integrity of our countries,” declared the Brazilian president.

This statement was timely, occurring amid escalating diplomatic tensions. Lula has been a staunch critic of U.S. attacks in Venezuela, which led to the abduction of that country’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3. This was compounded by a joint offensive with Israel against Iran, which sparked a war in the Middle East.

Control of Strategic Natural Resources

Beyond direct military interventions, Lula spotlighted what he views as a new form of colonization: the control of strategic natural resources.

The leader stated, without specifically naming the United States in this instance, that there are international actors who want to “own” the critical minerals found in Latin America.

This warning becomes increasingly relevant considering that last month, Washington reached agreements with countries like Argentina and Mexico to diversify its supply of essential metals, attempting to reduce reliance on China, which dominates the global market.

Brazil, in this context, is in a particularly sensitive position, as it holds the second-largest reserves of rare earth elements in the world, minerals essential for producing electronic devices, batteries, and energy technologies.

For Lula, the competition for these resources necessitates a coordinated response from Global South countries. During his speech, the president emphasized the need to strengthen defense and economic cooperation with nations such as South Africa.