Minneapolis Residents Confront Trump’s ICE Agents Dragging Away Pregnant Woman

Original article: Vecinos de Minneapolis enfrentan a agentes del ICE de Trump que agredían y arrastraban a una mujer para detenerla

Despite hundreds of protests, statements, and judicial rulings, federal ICE agents mandated by Trump continue to detain and assault migrants, documented or undocumented, across the U.S. This has led to a growing sense of fatigue and outrage not only within migrant communities but also in society at large.

One of the latest incidents occurred in Minneapolis, the most populous city in Minnesota, where a group of residents confronted ICE agents who were dragging a woman away for detention.

The event took place near a shopping center frequented by the large Somali community in the area. ICE officers arrived to continue their detentions, during which a violent arrest occurred involving a woman who, according to witnesses, was pregnant, intensifying the outrage among onlookers.

According to a report from the German media outlet DW, the clash began during a migration-related arrest in the southern part of the city, but once news of the operation spread, neighbors and activists quickly gathered at the scene.

The report adds that even local authorities in Minneapolis expressed concern over the violence and misconduct of Trump’s ICE agents, who were accused of using excessive force. One witness described the scene as «horrible, really horrible how they shot at us and sprayed us with tear gas.»

The situation had a profound impact on the community and its residents. From Congress, state Senator Omar Fateh referred to the incident as a «horrible scene» and accused the Trump administration of sending militarized forces to separate families and assault peaceful residents.

«ICE agents violently attacked and dragged our neighbor, a woman reportedly pregnant. This is a horrifying scene. Trump is sending his militarized goons to separate families, kidnap, and assault our neighbors. That is not public safety. That is terrorism,» the legislator stated.

In the aftermath of this distressing event, Democratic Wins Media reported that in a remarkably moving moment, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara delivered a powerful speech critiquing ICE’s immoral assaults on communities during the holiday season.

O’Hara has been a staunch opponent of the violence displayed by Trump’s agents. A few weeks ago, following Trump’s racist insults towards the Somali community and the intensification of raids, the police chief instructed his officers to «intervene if they see Immigration and Customs Enforcement using illegal force,» warning that failing to do so could cost them their jobs.

«If any law enforcement officer uses illegal force against anyone in this city and one of our officers is present, I absolutely expect them to intervene or they will be fired,» affirmed O’Hara in an article published by MS Now.

ICE agents violently assaulted and dragged around our neighbor, a woman reportedly pregnant. This is a horrifying scene. Trump is sending his militarized goons to separate families, kidnap and assault our neighbors. That’s not public safety. That’s terror. 🎥 by @libanshow1 pic.twitter.com/YsquhHPOaQ — Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) December 15, 2025

Enfrentamientos entre ciudadanos de Mineápolis y agentes del ICE Vecinos y activistas rodearon y enfrentaron a agentes federales durante un operativo del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas, ICE, en un intento de arresto migratorio que terminó con uso de gas lacrimógeno… pic.twitter.com/iRD9IWvshN — DW Español (@dw_espanol) December 16, 2025

BREAKING: In an extraordinarily powerful moment, Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara just delivered an incredible speech slamming ICE’s immoral attacks on communities during the holidays. This is so powerful. pic.twitter.com/9s3KbafKIC — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 17, 2025

We will continue to provide updates.