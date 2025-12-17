Minneapolis Residents Confront Trump’s ICE Agents Dragging Away Pregnant Woman

Original article: Vecinos de Minneapolis enfrentan a agentes del ICE de Trump que agredían y arrastraban a una mujer para detenerla Despite hundreds of protests, statements, and judicial rulings, federal ICE agents mandated by Trump continue to detain and assault migrants, documented or undocumented, across the U

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Vecinos de Minneapolis enfrentan a agentes del ICE de Trump que agredían y arrastraban a una mujer para detenerla

Despite hundreds of protests, statements, and judicial rulings, federal ICE agents mandated by Trump continue to detain and assault migrants, documented or undocumented, across the U.S. This has led to a growing sense of fatigue and outrage not only within migrant communities but also in society at large.

One of the latest incidents occurred in Minneapolis, the most populous city in Minnesota, where a group of residents confronted ICE agents who were dragging a woman away for detention.

The event took place near a shopping center frequented by the large Somali community in the area. ICE officers arrived to continue their detentions, during which a violent arrest occurred involving a woman who, according to witnesses, was pregnant, intensifying the outrage among onlookers.

According to a report from the German media outlet DW, the clash began during a migration-related arrest in the southern part of the city, but once news of the operation spread, neighbors and activists quickly gathered at the scene.

The report adds that even local authorities in Minneapolis expressed concern over the violence and misconduct of Trump’s ICE agents, who were accused of using excessive force. One witness described the scene as «horrible, really horrible how they shot at us and sprayed us with tear gas.»

The situation had a profound impact on the community and its residents. From Congress, state Senator Omar Fateh referred to the incident as a «horrible scene» and accused the Trump administration of sending militarized forces to separate families and assault peaceful residents.

«ICE agents violently attacked and dragged our neighbor, a woman reportedly pregnant. This is a horrifying scene. Trump is sending his militarized goons to separate families, kidnap, and assault our neighbors. That is not public safety. That is terrorism,» the legislator stated.

In the aftermath of this distressing event, Democratic Wins Media reported that in a remarkably moving moment, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara delivered a powerful speech critiquing ICE’s immoral assaults on communities during the holiday season.

O’Hara has been a staunch opponent of the violence displayed by Trump’s agents. A few weeks ago, following Trump’s racist insults towards the Somali community and the intensification of raids, the police chief instructed his officers to «intervene if they see Immigration and Customs Enforcement using illegal force,» warning that failing to do so could cost them their jobs.

«If any law enforcement officer uses illegal force against anyone in this city and one of our officers is present, I absolutely expect them to intervene or they will be fired,» affirmed O’Hara in an article published by MS Now.

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

US Judge Halts Trump-Ordered National Guard Deployment in Chicago Area

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Resilient Memory: Commemorations Honor Alex Lemún and Camilo Catrillanca, Young Mapuche Lives Lost to State Agents

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Poll Reveals One in Three Latino Trump Voters Regret Their Choice in the US

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Protests in Peru: Police Chief Acknowledges Officer Fired the Shot That Killed Young Rapper

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Huenchumilla Criticizes Frei Ruiz-Tagle for 'Damaging Historical Memory' by Supporting Kast

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Coordinadora 8M Issues Warning on Backslides and Calls for Unity Against Rising Fascism in Chile

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Santiago Appeals Court Raises Moral-Damages Award to $55,000,000 for Teens Tortured by State Agents at National Stadium During Dictatorship

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Pre-Trial Detention for Priest Charged with Sexual Abuse of Woman in La Tirana

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Puente Alto Residents Demand Continuation of Más AMA Program: "Ending It Would Drive Seniors Into Depression"

Hace 4 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano