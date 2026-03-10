Priest Killed While Aiding Parishioner in Lebanon: Outrage Over Cleric’s Murder in Israeli Attack

Original article: Mataron a sacerdote mientras socorría a un feligrés en Líbano: repudian asesinato del párroco en ataque israelí

Catholic Maronite priest Pierre El Raii, aged 50, tragically lost his life on Monday in the town of Qlayaa, southern Lebanon, after being struck by an Israeli airstrike while attempting to assist an injured parishioner. His death has sparked widespread international condemnation and shock throughout the Middle Eastern nation, which is currently enduring a surge of violence that has displaced hundreds of thousands. The Palestinian Community in Chile issued a strong denunciation, asserting that «his murder cannot be viewed as an isolated incident.»

«Palestinian and Arab Christians are also victims of Israel’s criminal policies, which show no religious distinction: Christians, Muslims, Druze, atheists, and people of all faiths suffer equally from their consequences,» the organization stated.

In a statement, they highlighted the dire situation facing Christians in the occupied territories, pointing out that «Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus and a universal symbol of Christianity, currently suffers under the weight of occupation.»

They denounced the severe restrictions on religious freedom, noting that participation in religious celebrations depends on permits imposed by the occupying authority, which are often denied.

They recalled that local Christian organizations have warned that land confiscations, the wall, and checkpoints have isolated Bethlehem, reduced its livable space, and forced many families to emigrate.

The Palestinian Community in Chile condemned these actions as a widespread threat: «The occupation, bombardments, and Israeli violence do not distinguish between religions or civilians; they strike at the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region as a whole.»

Priest Killed by Israel While Assisting a Parishioner

The news of El Raii’s murder was confirmed by Father Toufic Bou Merhi, a Franciscan from the Custody of the Holy Land.

In comments to Vatican News, he indicated that the Maronite priest died just a week after Israeli bombardments intensified against Lebanese territory, striking particularly hard in the south, where numerous Christian communities reside.

“There was an initial attack that hit a house near his parish in the mountains, injuring one of the parishioners. Then, Father Pierre ran with dozens of young people to help him,” he recounted.

He noted that, regrettably, it was then that «another attack occurred, with a second bombing on the same house.»

According to his testimony, initially, «the priest was injured. He was transferred to a local hospital, but died almost at the door.»

The priest’s death has caused deep shock in the Christian communities of southern Lebanon, which have been forced to flee due to Israeli aggression.

As Father Bou Merhi explained, until now many residents had chosen to stay in their villages despite evacuation warnings. However, the attack that cost the priest his life has significantly increased fear within the community.

On social media, a video has gone viral showing Father El Rahi urging parishioners not to flee.

“We bring nothing but goodness, kindness, love, and prayer. I am willing to die in my home, because this is our home,” he stated just three days before being killed during the attack by the Zionist regime, reported the portal Vida Nueva Digital.