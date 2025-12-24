Russia Warns at the UN: U.S. Uses Venezuela as a Blueprint for Future Military Actions in Latin America

Original article: Rusia alerta en la ONU: EE.UU. usa a Venezuela como “modelo” para futuras acciones militares en Latinoamérica

In a powerful speech at the United Nations Security Council, Russia’s Permanent Representative, Vasili Nebenzia, accused the United States of employing its pressure tactics against Venezuela as a «model» for future military interventions in Latin America, urging regional nations not to remain indifferent.

The session, convened at Venezuela’s request to denounce what it calls «unprecedented military aggressions» by Washington, became a platform where Nebenzia directly addressed Latin American countries, warning them about the implications of the current escalation.

“There are all the reasons to believe that what the U.S. is currently doing against Venezuela is not an isolated action, but rather an intervention that could serve as a model for future military actions against other Latin American states,” the Russian diplomat asserted.

According to Nebenzia, U.S. actions represent «a clear signal to all countries in the region aspiring to follow a sovereign path and independently determine their economic, political, and cultural systems.» He added that Washington only respects the independence of other nations if they align with U.S. interests.

“As soon as you try to do something for your people, you will be treated just as they are treating Venezuela now,” he cautioned.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia.

To emphasize his warning, the Russian representative quoted English poet John Donne: «Therefore, do not ask for whom the bells toll; they toll for you.»

“Washington’s responsibility is also evident in the catastrophic consequences of this cowboy attitude,” he added.

In concluding his remarks, he reaffirmed Moscow’s support for the Venezuelan people: «We are convinced that all those who do not take international law as empty words should support Venezuela,» he stated, as reported by RT.

Together with Russia, China expressed its backing for Caracas and condemned any actions that «violate the sovereignty and security of other countries or constitute unilateral acts of intimidation.»

“China opposes all acts of unilateralism and intimidation and supports all countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity,” stated Chinese Ambassador Sun Lei.

Military Encirclement and Interest in Oil

The context of the Russian warning is the largest military deployment by the U.S. in the Caribbean in decades, which began last August. Initially justified as a supposed operation against drug trafficking—accusing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government without providing evidence of involvement in that crime—further indications have emerged that the Trump administration seeks to control Venezuela’s oil and energy resources.

In recent weeks, the U.S. president ordered the seizure of at least two oil tankers carrying Venezuelan cargo, actions that Caracas denounces as «theft and international piracy.»

Furthermore, Washington’s military operations in the Caribbean have had a severe human toll: over 100 individuals have died as a result of more than twenty bombings of vessels in Caribbean and Pacific waters. To date, the occupant of the White House has not provided evidence linking the attacked boats to illicit activities.

Venezuela Denounces «Escalation of Extremely Grave Actions»

Prior to the session, President Maduro sent a letter to all UN member states warning about «an escalation of extremely grave actions» that could destabilize the entire Caribbean region and the international system.

During the debate, Venezuela reiterated its condemnation of what it considers a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The deployment of warships in the Caribbean and the naval blockade by the U.S. represents «the largest extortion known in our history,» said Venezuela’s UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada.

“We are faced with a power acting outside international law, demanding that Venezuelans abandon our country and hand it over. This is the largest extortion known in our history,” he stated before the UN Security Council.