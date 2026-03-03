Original article: Santiago: Salas de la SCD tendrán cartelera 100% femenina durante marzo

Santiago’s SCD to Feature 100% Female Lineup This March

The Chilean Society of Authors and Music Performers is celebrating women’s participation in music this March with a completely female lineup.

After several years of working on projects aimed at highlighting the contributions of female musicians in Chile, 2026 marks a significant milestone that reflects the vast talent in our music scene: the SCD venues will host a programming schedule that is 100% female.

In total, 28 concerts will showcase the diversity and quality of current Chilean female musicians, featuring solo projects and bands.

«This initiative, which was implemented last year only at Sala SCD Egaña, is now expanding to both SCD venues, solidifying a concrete commitment to highlighting female talent in an industry where inequalities still exist,» representatives from the organization stated.

A standout event in the schedule is the series «They Sing Alone,» which brings together nine artists in various formats ranging from intimate performances to album launches and celebrations.

In Sala Egaña, artists including Olivia García (March 7), Las Capitalinas (March 14), Francesca Ancarola (March 21), Calila Lila (March 27), and Mariana Montenegro (March 28) will perform. Meanwhile, Sala Bellavista features contributions from Alexia Naomi (March 6), Javiera Electra (March 7), Kuina (March 13), and Akatumamy (March 21).

The full lineup also includes Camila Vaccaro, Soledad Guerrero, The Carmeners, Gracia, Ann Droguette, Ivania Francesca, Vasti Michel, Giyil + Lolein, Trémola, Divas & Blues Gala, Eymacarena, Entrópica, Safo, and many more, representing a broad range of genres including rock, pop, indie, folk, urban, soul, and jazz, among others.

Tickets are now available on Portaltickets.cl starting at 3,000 Chilean pesos. The complete programming can be viewed at www.salasscd.cl.

«The Voice of All»

Beyond live performances, female musicians will also be highlighted this month through the launch of the sixth edition of the magazine The Voice of All on March 6. This publication annually reviews and emphasizes the work of nearly 50 women from diverse generations, styles, paths, and backgrounds to share their stories and achievements.

Directed by journalist Marisol García, this edition includes biographies of a variety of artists such as Javiera Parra, Cecilia Echenique, La Chinganera, Manul, Claudia Acuña, and Katteyes, contributing to a total of 243 female musicians highlighted in previous editions of this publication.

This new edition – along with all past editions – of The Voice of All can be accessed on the SCD website, or at the following link https://scd.cl/sitio/el-canto-de-todas.

El Ciudadano