Shanghái rumbo a la 8° Exposición Internacional de Importaciones de China (CIIE): El motor global de la apertura

Shanghai, the financial and logistical heart of China, is preparing to host over 3,200 companies from 110 countries and regions for the eighth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) from November 5 to 10, 2025.

The total exhibition space already exceeds 360,000 square meters, establishing the fair as one of the world’s most influential commercial platforms.

This event is more than just a trade fair; it represents China’s strategy of opening up. In his inaugural speech in 2018, President Xi Jinping emphasized that the CIIE is a «transformative decision to promote a new round of high-level opening» and a window for China to «share the opportunities of its vast market with the world.»

Since then, the expo has evolved into a bridge connecting innovation, development, and cooperation. Each November, the «four-leaf clover» of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai blossoms as a symbol of global confidence in the Chinese economy.

A Seven-Year Review of Openness

In its previous seven editions, the CIIE has been the site of nearly 3,000 global product, technology, and service launches, generating intention agreements of over $500 billion. More than 23,000 foreign exhibitors have graced its pavilions, turning business opportunities into tangible success stories.

For economic observers, the CIIE showcases a constant message: China is not closing its doors; it is widening them. While other economies face protectionist tensions, the world’s second-largest economy reaffirms its commitment to inclusive globalization, inviting both large and small companies to integrate into its industrial and technological ecosystem.

2025 marks the arrival of a new generation of entrepreneurs. One such innovator is Teo Rojas, founder of the Peruvian brand Argo, who will debut at this year’s expo presenting signature products from the Andes: cocoa powder, quinoa, coffee, and camu camu.

His proposal not only highlights the quality of Peru’s natural foods but also integrates technology: through an augmented reality device, visitors will be able to “virtually travel” to the fields where these products originate.

Similar to Argo, dozens of small and medium enterprises will make their debut this year. The CIIE acts as a catalyst for stories that transcend borders and connect cultures, showcasing that innovation also flourishes in the Global South.

The Global South at the Heart of Dialogue

For the first time, the CIIE will host the Global South Subforum, a space designed to promote economic resilience, sustainable agricultural development, and cooperation in technological innovation.

The 2025 Global Opening Report will include a special chapter titled “Openness Drives Industrialization in the Global South,” proposing pathways to balance openness, technological security, and ecological sustainability.

This new platform reinforces the CIIE’s role as a driver of equitable development, where developing countries find fertile ground to integrate into global value chains. China not only opens its market but also shares its expertise and infrastructure to promote inclusive growth.

More than 1,500 small and medium enterprises will participate this year from over 50 countries. Notable participants include the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation, the Italian Innovation Center, and the Exporters Association of Peru.

The CIIE offers these companies more than visibility: direct access to an ecosystem of investment, logistics, and consumption encompassing over 1.4 billion people. In the era of digitalization, these SMEs can transform a temporary showcase into a permanent opportunity, positioning their brands in the competitive Chinese market.

Shanghai: A City Driven by Innovation

The CIIE cannot be understood without Shanghai, the metropolis where future ideas converge. With its network of ports, advanced digital infrastructure, and international outlook, the city symbolizes the DRIVE of Connectivity, Innovation, Progress, and Collective Strength.

From the financial district of Pudong to the green corridors of the Yangtze River delta, Shanghai breathes openness. Each edition of the CIIE reinforces its position as a hub of global trade and the epicenter of the new paradigm of global cooperation proposed by China: a more inclusive, sustainable globalization focused on shared well-being.

The eighth CIIE is not just a commercial event; it is a reminder that economic openness remains the engine of global growth. Amidst uncertainty, China reaffirms its role as a power that generates trust, cooperation, and stability.

“Openness is like a river: as long as it flows, it will continue to give life.” And each November, Shanghai demonstrates that this river keeps expanding, connecting continents under the promise of a shared future.

