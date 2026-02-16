Spain to Send Essential Food and Medical Supplies to Cuba Amid Increased US Blockade

Original article: España enviará alimentos y productos sanitarios de primera necesidad a Cuba The Spanish Government has announced the imminent dispatch of humanitarian aid to Cuba following a meeting in Madrid between Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodríguez

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: España enviará alimentos y productos sanitarios de primera necesidad a Cuba

The Spanish Government has announced the imminent dispatch of humanitarian aid to Cuba following a meeting in Madrid between Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodríguez.

European media reported that Albares committed to sending aid to the island—through the United Nations system—comprising food and essential medical supplies, particularly in light of the intensifying US blockade against Cuba.

During the meeting, as reported by EFE, discussions also included the status of Spanish companies operating in Cuba, along with the commitment of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) to support the Caribbean nation.

Following their talks, the Cuban Chancellor emphasized the desire of both parties to «strengthen political dialogue, economic-trade relations, and cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries, especially in the current complicated international context, marked by breaches of peace, security, and international law, and the growing aggression from the US against Cuba, particularly regarding the fuel supply blockade that causes suffering to our people.»

Continue reading about this topic:

Solidarity Reaches the Port: Cuba Receives 800 Tons of Food and Hygiene Supplies from Mexico

Boric announces a 60% budget increase for culture

Boric: The US Blockade Imposed on Cuba is Criminal and a Violation of Human Rights for an Entire People

«No Justification Under International Law»: UN Rapporteurs Condemned the US Fuel Blockade Against Cuba

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"Cuban People Unite": International Flotilla to Deliver Humanitarian Aid Set to Depart for Cuba in March

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Solidarity on the High Seas: Cuba Receives 800 Tons of Food and Hygiene Supplies from Mexico

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

China Delivers First Batch of Emergency Food Aid to Cuba: 30,000 Tons of Rice

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

President Boric Calls U.S. Blockade on Cuba Criminal and a Violation of Human Rights

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

Chile Activates Humanitarian Aid for Cuba: President Boric Orders Contributions to UNICEF Focused on Child Welfare

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Chile's Humanitarian Aid to Cuba: Allamand's Praise for Fidel Castro and the Right's Double Standards

Hace 6 horas
The Citizen

Over 300 Morena Assemblies Supporting Sheinbaum in Defense of National Sovereignty

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Cuba Accuses US Diplomatic Staff of Fueling Vehicles Daily While Nation Faces Crisis

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

China Defends Cuba Against Trump's Sanctions, Calls Them Inhumane

Hace 5 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano