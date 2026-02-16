Spain to Send Essential Food and Medical Supplies to Cuba Amid Increased US Blockade

Original article: España enviará alimentos y productos sanitarios de primera necesidad a Cuba

The Spanish Government has announced the imminent dispatch of humanitarian aid to Cuba following a meeting in Madrid between Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodríguez.

European media reported that Albares committed to sending aid to the island—through the United Nations system—comprising food and essential medical supplies, particularly in light of the intensifying US blockade against Cuba.

During the meeting, as reported by EFE, discussions also included the status of Spanish companies operating in Cuba, along with the commitment of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) to support the Caribbean nation.

Following their talks, the Cuban Chancellor emphasized the desire of both parties to «strengthen political dialogue, economic-trade relations, and cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries, especially in the current complicated international context, marked by breaches of peace, security, and international law, and the growing aggression from the US against Cuba, particularly regarding the fuel supply blockade that causes suffering to our people.»

Fui recibido por el Canciller de #España @jmalbares durante mi paso por Madrid. Reiteramos la voluntad de reforzar el diálogo político, económico-comercial y la cooperación en beneficio de ambos países, en el complicado contexto internacional actual, frente a los… pic.twitter.com/wvTXXkQXPz — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) February 16, 2026

El ministro @jmalbares ha recibido hoy en Madrid al canciller cubano, @BrunoRguezP, a petición de éste. En la reunión se ha abordado la situación actual en Cuba y la ayuda humanitaria que prestará @AECID_es a Cuba a través del sistema de @ONU_es. 🔗https://t.co/nUtSRw0C3a pic.twitter.com/VrPVJDMOjp — Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperación (@MAECgob) February 16, 2026

Continue reading about this topic:

El Ciudadano