Venezuela and the U.S. Reestablish Diplomatic Relations After Seven-Year Break

Original article: Tras siete años de ruptura, Venezuela y EE.UU. retoman relaciones diplomáticas

After a seven-year hiatus, Venezuela and the United States (U.S.) have agreed to formally restore diplomatic and consular relations.

«The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela announces that, following diplomatic discussions with the authorities of the United States of America, both governments have decided to reestablish their diplomatic and consular relations,» stated the government of Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Caracas reiterated its willingness to advance into a new phase of constructive dialogue with Washington, «based on mutual respect, the sovereign equality of states, and cooperation between our peoples.»

The Caribbean nation expressed confidence that this process will foster «the strengthening of understanding and open opportunities for a positive and mutually beneficial relationship.»

«These relations should result in the social and economic well-being of the Venezuelan people,» emphasized the statement.

According to Rodríguez’s government, this diplomatic step «accompanies the fruitful dialogue that Venezuelans are having among themselves, aimed at strengthening coexistence, peace, and national understanding.»

«Finally, the Bolivarian Government evokes the words of our Liberator Simón Bolívar, who, from Angostura, during the birth of the new Republic, expressed his desire to establish with the Government of the United States of North America ‘relations of friendship and good intelligence,'» concluded the statement.

U.S. Confirms Restoration of Diplomatic Relations with Venezuela

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department announced on Thursday the reestablishment of diplomatic and consular relations, just after the visit to Caracas by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

«The United States and the provisional authorities of Venezuela have agreed to restore diplomatic and consular relations,» stated an official communication posted on their website.

According to the Trump administration, the measure will facilitate «our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela.»

It is important to recall that the White House initiated an escalation of diplomatic, political, and military tension against Venezuela in August 2025 when it decided to double the reward for the arrest of the constitutional president of the South American nation, Nicolás Maduro, whom they accuse—without providing evidence—of harboring (and later leading) a drug trafficking network, the Cartel of the Suns, which, according to the Republican mogul, affects the United States and has been designated a terrorist organization.

As a consequence, the ultra-right administration announced a military deployment in international Caribbean waters near the South American country, which resulted in the bombing of around 35 boats and the seizure of several sanctioned oil ships as part of an operation that the White House defended as a drug action, while Caracas denounced it as a «threat» to appropriate the oil reserves of the country and provoke a «regime change.»

This scenario was ultimately aimed at with attacks on the capital and the states of La Guaira, Aragua, and Miranda, which included strategic military infrastructures in Venezuela, resulting in over 100 deaths among civilians and military personnel, an equal number of injured, and the kidnapping of President Maduro and the First Lady, as part of a unilateral American action that broke with international law.

Following the appointment of Delcy Rodríguez as interim president, Caracas and Washington have begun establishing a process of diplomatic and economic rapprochement, focused on the oil sector.

The Trump administration aims to promote a three-phase process—stabilization, recovery, and democratic transition—for Venezuela’s future, with Rodríguez at the forefront.

«Our commitment is to assist the Venezuelan people in moving forward through a gradual process that creates conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government,» confirmed the U.S. State Department.

«The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and collaborating with partners across the region to promote stability and prosperity,» it emphasized.

At the end of January, Washington appointed U.S. diplomat Laura Dogu as chargé d’affaires in Caracas, while Venezuelan Félix Plasencia was named days later as the diplomatic representative to the United States.

Since then, interim president Delcy Rodríguez has met with several high-ranking U.S. officials, including Burgum, Dogu, and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

Diplomatic ties between the United States and Venezuela were severed in early 2019 during Trump’s first term when Washington recognized opposition leader and then-President of Parliament, Juan Guaidó, as interim president, prompting Nicolás Maduro’s government to break relations.