«We Must Kill Women, Men, Children, and Babies»: Hate Speech from Zionist Leaders Fuels Palestinian Genocide

Original article: “Hay que matar a las mujeres, a los hombres, a los niños y a los bebés”: discursos de odio de cúpulas sionistas alimentan el genocidio palestino

Rabbis, Ministers, and Settlers: The Hate Speech of Supremacist Zionist Ideology That Legitimizes Genocide Against Palestinians

A collection of posts shared by communicator Daniel Mayakovski highlights statements that breach basic civilizational standards, showcasing a supremacist political ideology that distorts and exploits Jewish religion to justify violence against the Palestinian population.

The posts include explicit calls from rabbis, ministers, and settlers for the annihilation of civilians.

Central to this collection is a brutal quote circulating literally on social media: «When you go to war against Amalek (Palestinians), it is not like any other nation; the Torah tells us that we must show no mercy to them, which means we must kill women, men, children, and babies.” This statement, circulated by Mayakovski, is not a metaphor but a mandate—according to its authors—that dehumanizes an entire people and normalizes violence against innocents. Who states this? The Zionist rabbi Zor from the elite Zionist academy Bnei David, where military leaders and high-ranking officials of ‘Israel’ are ideologically trained.

“Zionism is the largest and most dangerous cult in the world; they are supremacist fanatics with nuclear weapons, but many still don’t want to realize it,” comments Daniel Mayakovski.

In addition to this call, there are denunciations of concrete crimes: “Two Palestinian children were buried alive in a mass grave by Israeli soldiers, who used a bulldozer to drown their terrified screams with the earth they poured on top of them. Their bodies were found, and their arms were bound,” alleges a publication that recounts the testimony of an American surgeon volunteering in Gaza.

The information also includes calls to violence from public figures: “We must also kill the children and the donkeys passing through the area we control in Gaza; we must not be merciful,” a phrase attributed to Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel’s Minister of National Security, who has even proposed executing civilians in occupied areas.

Similarly reported: “It doesn’t matter whether you are a civilian or a soldier; if you see a Palestinian who has been released from prison, find a minimal legal excuse to shoot him and empty two magazines into him, not just one. They must be hunted one by one; they cannot live here; not a single one must remain alive,” stated by Shmuel Eliyahu, a Zionist rabbi.

This pattern—rabbis interpreting sacred texts as mandates for extermination and authorities inciting shootings—illustrates a supremacy logic that transcends beyond the religious into political and military domains.

The posts also reproduce testimonies from settlers reclaiming the seizure: «Gaza does not belong to Palestine; it is our land. I am religious and believe in the Bible; therefore, it is my religious duty to take this land from Gaza because it is mine and belongs to me. I feel no empathy for the murdered and bombed Palestinians; they should leave the area.» This colonizing discourse, rooted in an expansionist reading of sacred texts, connects with practices of home theft, paramilitary violence, and ethnic cleansing that Mayakovski’s disseminated content describes as systematic.

The severity of the information shared calls for critical reading: it is not about isolated incidents or «unfortunate phrases» but a cohort of messages articulating a supremacist Zionist ideology: «The Jews are a chosen people who are above all peoples on the face of the earth; they are the apple of God’s eye, as the Bible states; Israel is a holy people that is above all others, including the USA,» stated by John Hagee, an American Zionist Christian pastor at the conference of Christians United for Israel, claiming that Zionists are a chosen and holy people above all others in the world.

“This is a band of infanticidal lunatics supporting ‘Israel,’ fanatics yet immensely powerful; even Senator Ted Cruz participated in this delirious Christian Zionist conference,” Mayakovski concludes.