Chile’s Deputy Lorena Pizarro Demands End to ‘Pact of Silence’ on Pinochet-Era Atrocities After Chilevisión Report on Bernarda Vera

Chilean deputy Lorena Pizarro urged dismantling the long-standing “pact of silence” maintained by civilians and military officers implicated in crimes under Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship, following a Chilevisión investigation into the case of Bernarda Vera—officially listed as a detained-disappeared since 1973—who is allegedly living in Argentina.

The lawmaker, a former president of the Association of Relatives of the Detained-Disappeared (AFDD), emphasized that determining which cases may not actually correspond to enforced disappearance hinges, above all, on tearing down the impunity shield erected by the perpetrators.

“This wouldn’t be the first case, and I can’t say it will be the last—that is the very nature of enforced disappearance,” she said.

“There is a pact of silence among the civilians and uniformed officers who disappeared people in this country. If that pact is broken, we will likely learn who they are and what happened to our detained-disappeared relatives and, secondarily, who has falsely presented themselves as victims of enforced disappearance,” she stated.

With this, Pizarro underscored that families’ top priority remains access to historical and judicial truth about the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones.

“What matters most is to know what happened to them and who is responsible for the kidnapping and disappearance of our relatives,” she emphasized.

Reopened Wounds and Political Opportunism

The legislator spoke about the pain and impact that cases like Bernarda Vera’s have on the human rights movement and criticized sectors seeking to capitalize politically on the story—often the same actors who have remained silent about crimes against humanity committed during the dictatorship.

“Beyond the political opportunism pursued by those very sectors that keep silent, for the families the wound reopens—and it never seems to fully close,” Pizarro said. “This is not easy for us; we fully support whatever actions the families’ organizations decide to take, because they are the ones who have led the ‘never again’ fight,” she added, as reported by Radio Nuevo Mundo.

With these remarks, Pizarro reaffirmed the central role and autonomy of victims’ organizations, highlighting that they have driven the struggle for memory, justice, and guarantees of non-repetition in Chile.

Questions for the Government and the State’s Responsibility

On the potential responsibilities of the current administration, Lorena Pizarro pointed to the need to clarify what Justice Minister Luis Cordero knew about this specific situation involving Bernarda Vera.

“Since the 1990s, much more could have been done—including by this government. Not everything has been done to ensure this doesn’t remain an open wound for the country and for families, and above all to establish guarantees of non-repetition,” she noted, alluding to decades of unfinished business in truth and justice.

“I believe it must be clarified whether Minister Cordero knew earlier, and we also need to know what the Government has done to address this specific situation,” she added.

The lawmaker closed with a reflection that encapsulates the ongoing struggle of families of the detained-disappeared under Pinochet’s regime.

“I’ll repeat this: I don’t know if it will be the last, and it’s not the first. The point is we cannot continue in such a brutal situation where, every so often, we learn—on top of everything that has been concealed—something new as well. That is a deep pain for families,” she said.

The Bernarda Vera case—whatever its particularities—has once again thrust into the center of public debate the historic demand of the human rights movement: the urgent need to break the pact of silence that, 50 years after the coup, still prevents Chile from knowing the full truth about the detained-disappeared.