Families of Political Execution Victims Demand Swift Deportation of Fernández Larios to Face Justice in Chile

The Group of Families of Executed Political Prisoners (AFEP) and human rights organizations have urged authorities to take "concrete and urgent actions" to facilitate the deportation from the United States, given that extradition efforts— which they claim have lingered for years—have yielded no results.

The Group of Families of Executed Political Prisoners (AFEP) issued a public statement following the detention of Armando Fernández Larios in the United States «for deportation purposes,» a fact that—according to the statement—once again highlights «the unrestricted validity of human rights» and the urgent need for truth and justice regarding crimes committed during the civil-military dictatorship.

In the text, AFEP argues that deportation appears to be «the most expedited route» for Fernández Larios to be tried in Chile. Therefore, they urge authorities to take «concrete and urgent actions» to ensure this measure is implemented «as soon as possible«, emphasizing that lengthy extradition processes have not achieved their goals and have «prevented» him from being brought back to the country to face justice.

Expulsion of Fernández Larios to Chile: the «most expedited route,» according to AFEP

The statement details that Fernández Larios—an ex-agent of the DINA—is linked to various incidents for which extradition requests exist, including cases of crimes committed in La Serena, Calama, and Pisagua. Additionally, he is judicially sought in connection with the murder of Spanish diplomat Carmelo Soria and the assassination of former Chancellor Orlando Letelier and his aide Ronni Moffitt.

The document also notes that Fernández Larios was sentenced to seven years by U.S. justice but «only served five months in prison due to a plea deal with prosecutors.» For the signing organizations, this new scenario opens «concrete hope» of breaking the impunity that they assert has persisted for decades.

“Guarantee of Non-Repetition”: Truth and Justice 52 Years Later

In the declaration, families emphasize that, 52 years after these events, they continue to fight «tirelessly» for justice that they argue has been denied to them. Their demand seeks to enshrine the principle of «guarantee of non-repetition«, calling for the state to act urgently to ensure Fernández Larios’s deportation to Chile so that the former agent can answer in court.

The document concludes by underscoring that this news «renews hopes for truth and justice» and has garnered support from various organizations and territorial groups, including the Group of Families of the Disappeared (AFDD), the National Association of Public Employees (ANEF), and the Confederation of Copper Workers (CTC), along with numerous national memory corporations and networks, which we detail below:

