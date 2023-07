Google presenta su nuevo videojuego de realidad aumentada, debes luchar contra una invasión extraterrestre

🎉 You can now pre-register for SPACE INVADERS: #WorldDefense, a new #AR game from Google and @TAITO launching on July 18!



Google Play → https://t.co/v5oW29gMWE

iOS → https://t.co/Pyrnqa8WCZ



⚡️🔋 After you’ve pre-registered, learn how you can supercharge your spaceship with… pic.twitter.com/UVoNSFZbMl