Oppenheimer, Succession y The Bear fueron las grandes ganadoras de los Golden Globes 2024: Revisa la lista completa
Por Axel
La temporada de premios arrancó por lo alto este domingo 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, lugar donde se realizó la 81° edición de los Globos de Oro, los galardones dedicados a destacar la excelencia en el cine y la televisión.
La gran ganadora de la jornada fue Oppenheimer, la cinta de Christopher Nolan sobre el creador de la bomba atómica, la cual se llevó la estatuilla a Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Actor (Cillian Murphy) y Mejor Actor de Reparto (Robert Downey Jr.).
En el apartado de las series de televisión, por otro lado, Succession celebró su última temporada llevándose los premios mayores: Mejor Serie Dramática, Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática (Kieran Culkin) y Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática (Sara Snook).
También hubo importantes reconocimientos para The Bear, la cual se llevó la estatuilla a Mejor Serie de Comedia, Mejor Actor de Serie de Comedia (Jeremy Allen White) y Mejor Actriz de Serie de Comedia (Ayo Edebiri), así como la miniserie Beef, la cual se coronó como Mejor Serie Limitada y recibió los reconocimientos a Mejor Actor de Serie Limitada (Steven Yeun) y Mejor Actriz de Serie Limitada (Ali Wong).
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024:
CINE
Mejor Película (Drama)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- OPPENHEIMER (GANADORA)
Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- POOR THINGS (GANADORA)
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
- Celine Song – PAST LIVES
- Christopher Nolan – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR)
- Greta Gerwig – BARBIE
- Martin Scorsese – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Yorgos Lanthimos – POOR THINGS
Mejor Película Animada
- THE BOY AND THE HERON (GANADORA)
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
- ANATOMY OF A FALL (GANADORA)
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – DANIEL PEMBERTON
- Poor Things – JERSKIN FENDRIX
- The Boy and the Heron – JOE HISAISHI
- Oppenheimer – LUDWIG GÖRANSSON (GANADOR)
- The Zone of Interest – MICA LEVI
- Killers of the Flower Moon – ROBBIE ROBERTSON
Mejor Canción Original
- Addicted to Romance – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
- Dance the Night – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
- I’m Just Ken – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
- Peaches – JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
- Road to Freedom – LENNY KRAVITZ
- What Was I Made For? – BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL (GANADORA)
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
- Annette Bening – NYAD
- Cailee Spaeny – PRISCILLA
- Carey Mulligan – MAESTRO
- Greta Lee – PAST LIVES
- Lily Gladstone – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (GANADORA)
- Sandra Hüller – ANATOMY OF A FALL
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)
- Alma Pöysti – FALLEN LEAVES
- Emma Stone – POOR THINGS (GANADORA)
- Fantasia Barrino – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Jennifer Lawrence – NO HARD FEELINGS
- Margot Robbie – BARBIE
- Natalie Portman – MAY DECEMBER
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – THE HOLDOVERS (GANADORA)
- Danielle Brooks – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Emily Blunt – OPPENHEIMER
- Jodie Foster – NYAD
- Julianne Moore – MAY DECEMBER
- Rosamund Pike – SALTBURN
Mejor Actor Drama
- Andrew Scott – ALL OF US STRANGERS
- Barry Keoghan – SALTBURN
- Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
- Cillian Murphy – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR)
- Colman Domingo – RUSTIN
- Leonardo DiCaprio – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia
- Jeffrey Wright – AMERICAN FICTION
- Joaquin Phoenix – BEAU IS AFRAID
- Matt Damon – AIR
- Nicolas Cage – DREAM SCENARIO
- Paul Giamatti – THE HOLDOVERS (GANADOR)
- Timothée Chalamet – WONKA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Charles Melton – MAY DECEMBER
- Mark Ruffalo – POOR THINGS
- Robert De Niro – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Robert Downey Jr. – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR)
- Ryan Gosling – BARBIE
- Willem Dafoe – POOR THINGS
Mejor Guion
- Anatomy of a Fall – JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI (GANADOR)
- Barbie – GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
- Killers of the Flower Moon – ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
- Oppenheimer – CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
- Past Lives – CELINE SONG
- Poor Things – TONY MCNAMARA
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Barbie (GANADORA)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie (Musical o Comedia)
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear (GANADOR)
Mejor Serie (Drama)
- 1923
- Succession (GANADORA)
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Abby Elliott – THE BEAR
- Christina Ricci – YELLOWJACKETS
- Elizabeth Debicki – THE CROWN (GANADORA)
- Hannah Waddingham – TED LASSO
- J. Smith-Cameron – SUCCESSION
- Meryl Streep – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia
- Ayo Edebiri – THE BEAR (GANADORA)
- Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
- Natasha Lyonne – POKER FACE
- Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
- Rachel Brosnahan – THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
- Selena Gomez – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey – THE LAST OF US
- Emma Stone – THE CURSE
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Imelda Staunton – THE CROWN
- Keri Russell – THE DIPLOMAT
- Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION (GANADORA)
Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- Brie Larson – LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
- Ali Wong – BEEF (GANADORA)
- Elizabeth Olsen – LOVE & DEATH
- Juno Temple – FARGO
- Rachel Weisz – DEAD RINGERS
- Riley Keough – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- David Oyelowo – LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
- Jon Hamm – FARGO
- Matt Bomer – FELLOW TRAVELERS
- Sam Claflin – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
- Steven Yeun – BEEF (GANADORA)
- Woody Harrelson – WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Alan Ruck – SUCCESSION
- Alexander Skarsgård – SUCCESSION
- Billy Crudup – THE MORNING SHOW
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach – THE BEAR
- James Marsden – JURY DUTY
- Matthew Macfadyen – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)
Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia
- Bill Hader – BARRY
- Jason Segel – SHRINKING
- Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO
- Jeremy Allen White – THE BEAR (GANADOR)
- Martin Short – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
- Steve Martin – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actor en una serie de drama
- Brian Cox – SUCCESSION
- Dominic West – THE CROWN
- Gary Oldman – SLOW HORSES
- Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION
- Kieran Culkin – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)
- Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US
Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – AMY SCHUMER
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – CHRIS ROCK
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – RICKY GERVAIS (GANADOR)
- Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love – SARAH SILVERMAN
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I – TREVOR NOAH
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – WANDA SYKES
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef (GANADOR)
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
