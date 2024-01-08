Oppenheimer, Succession y The Bear fueron las grandes ganadoras de los Golden Globes 2024: Revisa la lista completa

Uno de los premios más aplaudidos de la noche fue el conquistado por Lily Gladstone a Mejor Actriz por su papel de Mollie Burkhart en Killers of the Flower Moon. En paralelo, Succession celebró su temporada final llevándose los galardones más importantes de la jornada.
Share

Actualidad

Por Axel

Publicado en

Actualidad / Cine / Espectáculos

0 0

La temporada de premios arrancó por lo alto este domingo 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, lugar donde se realizó la 81° edición de los Globos de Oro, los galardones dedicados a destacar la excelencia en el cine y la televisión.

La gran ganadora de la jornada fue Oppenheimer, la cinta de Christopher Nolan sobre el creador de la bomba atómica, la cual se llevó la estatuilla a Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Actor (Cillian Murphy) y Mejor Actor de Reparto (Robert Downey Jr.).

En el apartado de las series de televisión, por otro lado, Succession celebró su última temporada llevándose los premios mayores: Mejor Serie Dramática, Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática (Kieran Culkin) y Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática (Sara Snook).

También hubo importantes reconocimientos para The Bear, la cual se llevó la estatuilla a Mejor Serie de Comedia, Mejor Actor de Serie de Comedia (Jeremy Allen White) y Mejor Actriz de Serie de Comedia (Ayo Edebiri), así como la miniserie Beef, la cual se coronó como Mejor Serie Limitada y recibió los reconocimientos a Mejor Actor de Serie Limitada (Steven Yeun) y Mejor Actriz de Serie Limitada (Ali Wong).

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024:

CINE

Mejor Película (Drama)

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Maestro
  • OPPENHEIMER (GANADORA)

Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie 
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • POOR THINGS (GANADORA)

Mejor Director

  • Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
  • Celine Song – PAST LIVES
  • Christopher Nolan – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR)
  • Greta Gerwig – BARBIE
  • Martin Scorsese – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON 
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – POOR THINGS

Mejor Película Animada

  • THE BOY AND THE HERON (GANADORA)
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Suzume
  • Wish

Mejor Película en idioma no inglés

  • ANATOMY OF A FALL (GANADORA)
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – DANIEL PEMBERTON
  • Poor Things – JERSKIN FENDRIX
  • The Boy and the Heron – JOE HISAISHI
  • Oppenheimer – LUDWIG GÖRANSSON (GANADOR)
  • The Zone of Interest – MICA LEVI
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – ROBBIE ROBERTSON

Mejor Canción Original

  • Addicted to Romance – BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
  • Dance the Night – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
  • I’m Just Ken – MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
  • Peaches – JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
  • Road to Freedom – LENNY KRAVITZ
  • What Was I Made For? – BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL (GANADORA)

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

  • Annette Bening – NYAD
  • Cailee Spaeny – PRISCILLA
  • Carey Mulligan – MAESTRO
  • Greta Lee – PAST LIVES
  • Lily Gladstone – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (GANADORA)
  • Sandra Hüller – ANATOMY OF A FALL

Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)

  • Alma Pöysti – FALLEN LEAVES
  • Emma Stone – POOR THINGS (GANADORA)
  • Fantasia Barrino – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – NO HARD FEELINGS
  • Margot Robbie – BARBIE
  • Natalie Portman – MAY DECEMBER

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – THE HOLDOVERS (GANADORA) 
  • Danielle Brooks – THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
  • Emily Blunt – OPPENHEIMER
  • Jodie Foster – NYAD
  • Julianne Moore – MAY DECEMBER
  • Rosamund Pike – SALTBURN

Mejor Actor Drama

  • Andrew Scott – ALL OF US STRANGERS
  • Barry Keoghan – SALTBURN
  • Bradley Cooper – MAESTRO
  • Cillian Murphy – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR)
  • Colman Domingo – RUSTIN
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia

  • Jeffrey Wright – AMERICAN FICTION
  • Joaquin Phoenix – BEAU IS AFRAID
  • Matt Damon – AIR
  • Nicolas Cage – DREAM SCENARIO
  • Paul Giamatti – THE HOLDOVERS (GANADOR)
  • Timothée Chalamet – WONKA

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Charles Melton – MAY DECEMBER
  • Mark Ruffalo – POOR THINGS
  • Robert De Niro – KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
  • Robert Downey Jr. – OPPENHEIMER (GANADOR) 
  • Ryan Gosling – BARBIE
  • Willem Dafoe – POOR THINGS

Mejor Guion 

  • Anatomy of a Fall – JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI (GANADOR)
  • Barbie – GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
  • Oppenheimer – CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
  • Past Lives – CELINE SONG
  • Poor Things – TONY MCNAMARA

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • Barbie (GANADORA)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie (Musical o Comedia)

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear (GANADOR)

Mejor Serie (Drama)

  • 1923
  • Succession (GANADORA)
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Abby Elliott – THE BEAR
  • Christina Ricci – YELLOWJACKETS
  • Elizabeth Debicki – THE CROWN (GANADORA)
  • Hannah Waddingham – TED LASSO
  • J. Smith-Cameron – SUCCESSION
  • Meryl Streep – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri – THE BEAR (GANADORA)
  • Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
  • Natasha Lyonne – POKER FACE
  • Quinta Brunson – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
  • Rachel Brosnahan – THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
  • Selena Gomez – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama

  • Bella Ramsey – THE LAST OF US
  • Emma Stone – THE CURSE
  • Helen Mirren – 1923
  • Imelda Staunton – THE CROWN
  • Keri Russell – THE DIPLOMAT
  • Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION (GANADORA)

Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

  • Brie Larson – LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
  • Ali Wong – BEEF (GANADORA)
  • Elizabeth Olsen – LOVE & DEATH
  • Juno Temple – FARGO
  • Rachel Weisz – DEAD RINGERS
  • Riley Keough – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX

Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)

  • David Oyelowo – LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
  • Jon Hamm – FARGO
  • Matt Bomer – FELLOW TRAVELERS
  • Sam Claflin – DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
  • Steven Yeun – BEEF (GANADORA)
  • Woody Harrelson – WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Alan Ruck – SUCCESSION
  • Alexander Skarsgård – SUCCESSION
  • Billy Crudup – THE MORNING SHOW
  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach – THE BEAR
  • James Marsden – JURY DUTY
  • Matthew Macfadyen – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)

Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia

  • Bill Hader – BARRY
  • Jason Segel – SHRINKING
  • Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO
  • Jeremy Allen White – THE BEAR (GANADOR)
  • Martin Short – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
  • Steve Martin – ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Mejor Actor en una serie de drama

  • Brian Cox – SUCCESSION
  • Dominic West – THE CROWN
  • Gary Oldman – SLOW HORSES
  • Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION
  • Kieran Culkin – SUCCESSION (GANADOR)
  • Pedro Pascal – THE LAST OF US

Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión

  • Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact – AMY SCHUMER
  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – CHRIS ROCK
  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – RICKY GERVAIS (GANADOR)
  • Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love – SARAH SILVERMAN
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I – TREVOR NOAH
  • Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer – WANDA SYKES

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Beef (GANADOR)
  • Daisy Jones and the Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry

Síguenos y suscríbete a nuestras publicaciones

Comparte ✌️

Comenta 💬