¡Aprenda a comprar bitcoin aprovechando sus caídas!

How to buy $BTC at the global bottoms:



1. $BTC drops hard over -30%

2. All Exchange Inflow Mean (MA7) spikes over 2.5 BTC

3. The indicator cools down

4. ALL-IN $BTC

