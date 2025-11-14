Celebrating Matías Catrileo’s Poetic Legacy: «El Abrazo del Viento» Launch in Santiago

Original article: El legado poético de Matías Catrileo llega a Santiago con “El Abrazo del Viento”

The launch of the poetry collection Kürrüf ñi mafül (The Embrace of the Wind), a posthumous work by Matías Catrileo Quezada, is scheduled for November 23 and 25. This collection brings together his writings, thoughts, and emotions.

The first launch will take place on Sunday, November 23, at the Santiago International Book Fair (Filsa), located in Estación Central, at 5:00 PM; the second event will occur on Tuesday, November 25, at the University of Santiago (Usach), room 304, at 5:45 PM.

Catalina Catrileo Quezada, the author’s sister, has extended an invitation to both presentations, which will feature a bilingual version of the book in Spanish and Mapudungun. «The poems that Matías wrote, where his thoughts, feelings, and contemplations reside, have also been translated into Mapudungun, so everyone is invited,» she stated.

The presentations will include contributions from Víctor Hugo de la Fuente, director of the publishing house We Still Believe in Dreams; José Ñancucheo, professor and kimche of Mapudungun; Cheukelen Ñancucheo, educator and activist for the Mapuche cause; and Catalina Catrileo Quezada, Matías’ sister.

Catalina Catrileo noted that this is the second edition of the poetry collection, now translated into Mapudungun by chachay professor José Ñancucheo. She also mentioned that the first edition sold out rapidly.

“Many people wanted to own and become familiar with Matías’ poems, and we have spent several years wanting to publish a second version, but we wanted it to be in Mapudungun to strengthen the theme of the Mapuche language, which is crucial for our people. So finally, by the end of this year, we were able to do it for the commemoration of Matías, and we had been waiting for the presentation in Santiago, so we are very excited to showcase this new collection of Matías,’” Catalina Catrileo shared with El Ciudadano.

An Open Wound in Chile’s Recent History

Matías Catrileo, an Agronomy student at the Universidad de La Frontera in Temuco and a member of the Arauco Malleco Coordinator (CAM), was killed on January 3, 2008, after being shot in the back during a territorial recovery action at the Santa Margarita estate in Vilcún. The shooter was Carabineros’ second Corporal Walter Ramírez.

In 2010, Ramírez was sentenced to three years and a day of supervised release for unnecessary violence, a ruling that the Supreme Court upheld in 2015, along with state compensation for the young man’s family.

Despite the conviction, the police officer remained in the force until 2012, when he was finally dismissed following a ruling by the Comptroller’s Office. The Catrileo family condemned the lack of justice and state support for the repression against Mapuche communities.

The case had a significant political and social impact, marking a turning point in the relationship between the Chilean state and the Mapuche people.

Thus, more than just a book, The Embrace of the Wind serves as a gesture of collective memory: the words Matías sowed continue to resonate in the voice of his people.