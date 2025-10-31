Colombia to Assist in Gaza Reconstruction, President Petro Announces from Egypt

Original article: Petro anuncia desde Egipto que Colombia participará en la reconstrucción de Gaza

Colombian President Gustavo Petro met with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfatah El-Sisi, this Friday, where he announced that Colombia will participate in the reconstruction of Gaza.

On his social media platforms, the president stated that Colombia will contribute to the recovery of the Palestinian enclave, severely affected by aggression from Israel, through its public forces, resources, and technological advancements.

«We want Colombia to help with prosthetics for the limbs of children and adults using our mechatronic and 3D printing advancements,» he stated.

«I feel very pleased by the immense affection that the Egyptian people have for Colombia, given their stance against the genocide in Palestine. We will assist Egypt and the mediating countries, including the U.S., in efforts to achieve peace in Palestine,» he emphasized, recalling Cairo’s role in facilitating dialogue between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to reach a ceasefire.

Additionally, he mentioned that, as an elected member by an overwhelming majority of the United Nations Security Council, Colombia will act «with the utmost wisdom» regarding the genocide occurring in Sudan and the ongoing water conflict at the Nile’s source between Ethiopia and Egypt.

«The Nile River is losing its capacity to hold fresh water due to the climate crisis while a population of 150 million people continues to grow,» he warned.

Moreover, the progressive leader announced actions aimed at addressing Colombian citizens’ mercenarism and their involvement in international conflicts.

«The Colombian police will coordinate with the Egyptian and broader Arab police forces to achieve zero drug mafias, zero trafficking, and zero mercenaries,» the president declared.

Strategic Alliances Between Colombia and Egypt in Clean Energy and Textiles

Following his meeting with Abdelfatah El-Sisi, Gustavo Petro reported that Colombia and Egypt will foster a multinational collaboration for solar panel production and renewable energy.

He also addressed cooperation related to the textile industry between the two nations and urged Colombian entrepreneurs to purchase Egyptian cotton and fabrics.

«I specifically call on the Arab community in Maicao and across the country to invest in Egypt and bring fine fabrics to Colombia for high-quality clothing production and a substantial increase in job opportunities,» he noted.