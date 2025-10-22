Dulansky Challenges Far-Right: «I’ve Seen People Linked to the Expelled Deputy Ojeda Working on Republican Campaigns»

Original article: Dulansky golpea a la ultraderecha: “He visto a gente vinculada al diputado desaforado Ojeda trabajando en candidaturas republicanas”

Christian Dulansky, an attorney and candidate for deputy in District 23, sharply criticized the far-right this Wednesday for its lack of internal reflection on corruption scandals involving its political figures and for promoting a narrative that stigmatizes La Araucanía as a «terrorist region.»

During an interview on the La Mañanera program, hosted by El Ciudadano’s director, Javier Pineda Olcay, Dulansky discussed the case of Deputy Mauricio Ojeda, a former member of the Republican Party, who is currently in preventive detention after being accused by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of committing two counts of completed tax fraud and one count of attempted tax fraud.

The labor attorney revealed that he has seen individuals connected to the imprisoned parliamentarian working on campaigns for Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming elections on November 16.

«I’ve seen people linked to Deputy (Mauricio) Ojeda, who is now in preventive detention, working on other Republican candidacies,» he stated.

«The truth is that nothing is understood here because I feel, despite these qualifications made by the far-right about the political operators of the State and this government, or the derogatory term used to refer to public officials, I see and have seen that they are indeed the political operators; they were political operators, and ultimately, they were the parasites of the State (…) but they look up at the ceiling and do not take responsibility,» he argued.

For Dulansky, this attitude reflects «gross political irresponsibility» and a display of hypocrisy.

«These people are quick to point fingers, to see the speck in someone else’s eye, but not the beam in their own, and that should be subject to sanction particularly in this electoral process,» he asserted.

«They Are the Ones Who Cause Terror»: Dulansky Accuses Outside Candidates of Labeling La Araucanía as a «Terrorist Region»

With a long public service career in La Araucanía, having served as the Regional Minister of Labor, Regional Minister of Justice and Human Rights, and governor of Cautín province, Christian Dulansky criticized the rhetoric used by outside candidates who label the region as «terrorist.»

«The reality is that the centralist politics have always been exactly the same, and the conditions and attitudes have always been quite similar. When I was an authority all those years ago, these prejudices or somewhat paternalistic attitudes towards the region, particularly La Araucanía, always existed,» he recalled.

The District 23 deputy candidate questioned the political class that uses the concept of terrorism lightly and incorrectly.

«In Santiago, in the Metropolitan Region, the political classes talk a lot about terrorism and also use it as a slogan that is absolutely erroneous,» he noted.

Dulansky, acting in his capacity as a lawyer, clarified that «the concept of terrorism is a legal concept which has that definition and an approach related to the pursuit and sanction, the pursuit made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the sanction by the courts of justice.»

Based on this technical definition, he stated that the region is primarily facing situations of «rural violence,» mainly concentrated in «a couple of areas in the province of Malleco,» which he deemed «worrisome, without a doubt, but terrorism, that is defined by the courts of justice.»

«For me, those who generate terrorism are the ones who come to impose the concept of a terrorist region or say that we are dealing with terrorism and talk of terrorism in the region. They are the ones who instill fear,» he concluded.

The candidate directly targeted candidates from the Metropolitan Region «who don’t even vote in the region, who come to say they will eliminate terrorism.»

«We hear presidential candidates Evelyn Matthei (Chile Vamos), Johannes Kaiser (National Libertarian Party), and José Antonio Kast (Republican Party), all stating and treating us as a terrorist region, when this is a region that is also integrated by the encounter of different nations, and the people here live their lives completely normally,» he pointed out.

Dulansky emphasized the need to continue improving police intelligence conditions to determine the culpability of individuals committing crimes in the La Araucanía Region.

«I mean primarily rural violence, but not as we all understand it in Chile. Let’s remember that there was an investigation, a police operation that ultimately turned out to be a charade, and that was the ‘Operation Hurricane’; it’s not about that type of intelligence (…) we need to have the best conditions with all the necessary technologies to pursue and support the work the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the courts of justice are doing, but we must also foster greater inclusion and opportunities in the region and strive to coexist in the sense that we are all equal, but we have differences, and in that regard, the State of Chile still owes us,» he explained.

Improvements to the Decentralization Process

During the conversation with La Mañanera, the attorney was asked about his stance on the decentralization process, considering cases like that of former La Araucanía governor, Luciano Rivas (Ind/pro-Evópoli), who is implicated in the so-called Agreement Case due to alleged involvement in corruption, misappropriation of funds, and tax fraud.

He lamented that the elected regional authority is linked to such plots, calling it «quite sad.»

«It’s an issue that is currently under investigation, and we must emphasize that we currently have a member of the Republic (Mauricio Ojeda) in preventive detention linked to regional government resource issues, which was effectively reported at some point by my colleague Coca Ericka Ñanco (FA), and that opened the investigation process, and I deeply regret that there are people who today speak of transparency, talk about no corruption, and have been involved precisely in harming cities and citizens, particularly groups of women who were supposed beneficiaries of those funds,» he stated.

In his view, decentralization processes «undoubtedly» need to be improved and deepened.

«The new governor of the La Araucanía region (René Saffirio) has had to take charge of reformulating a series of actions that should never have occurred, and we also understand that the new regional councilors are precisely on the path to overseeing the modifications made by the regional authority to improve the best administration, use, and destination of resources,» he stated.

«But we believe more powers are indeed needed, not just in terms of competencies, which we are also lacking in, but fundamentally we believe the region should have different opportunities. I am convinced that once elected as deputy, we will push—although it is not the initiative of parliamentarians—for the Executive to generate different taxation conditions for the region, and within our region, we also need to address each commune’s unique realities, which are different. We are very close, but the realities are distinct, so we need to generate tax incentives,» he emphasized.

In the broadcast from October 22 on La Mañanera, our director also interviewed Susana Yáñez, an educator and candidate for deputy in District 19 (IEP).

