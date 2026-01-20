Immediate Response from Mexico: 140 Firefighters to Assist in Catastrophe Zone in Chile Following Binational Efforts

Original article: Respuesta inmediata de México: 140 brigadistas reforzarán combate en zona de catástrofe en Chile tras gestión binacional

In a swift response to the emergency caused by wildfires affecting the central-southern region of Chile, the Government of Mexico has confirmed the dispatch of a substantial team of 140 firefighters and fire management specialists.

This operation will specifically target the Ñuble and Biobío regions, following the immediate actions and efforts led by Mexico’s Ambassador to Chile, Laura Moreno, reinforcing the historic ties of solidarity between the two nations.

«The deployment of technical and human assistance is the result of high-level coordination between the foreign ministries of Mexico and Chile, which have activated their international cooperation protocols to expedite the logistics of the transfer,» stated officials from the Mexican embassy in Santiago.

According to reports, the mission is based on inter-institutional collaboration involving the leading response agencies from both countries.

As per operational agreements, the deployment is the fruit of joint efforts between Mexico’s National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) and Chile’s National Forestry Corporation (CONAF).

«While CONAFOR has prepared the list of technical personnel and specialized tools for the journey, CONAF is leading logistics on the ground, coordinating aerial transportation with the Air Force, as well as accommodation and meals for the firefighters during the estimated 20-day deployment,» adds the official information.

The operation is also supported by direct diplomatic backing from Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREL) and Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Relations (SRE), which have secured flight permissions and exceptional entry agreements to expedite the arrival of humanitarian aid without bureaucratic delays.

From Mexico City, President Claudia Sheinbaum mentioned the operation during the Mañanera briefing at the National Palace: «We will send support to Chile for the wildfires they are suffering. It’s a difficult situation; even though it is far away, there will be support regardless.»

In the same vein, Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente expressed his government’s unwavering commitment to the Chilean people: «Mexico is not indifferent to the pain of our Chilean brothers. We have instructed the immediate deployment of our best specialists because solidarity is a guiding principle of our foreign policy.»

«We fully support the efforts of our embassy in Santiago to ensure that this technical assistance reaches those in most need,» added Minister de la Fuente.

Meanwhile, Chile’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren, thanked Mexico for its prompt response and emphasized the vital role of diplomacy on the ground: «I want to especially highlight the work of Ambassador Laura Moreno, whose efforts have been crucial in coordinating this support. The arrival of these experts in Ñuble and Biobío is a concrete gesture that reinforces the unbreakable friendship between our countries.»

Finally, Ambassador Laura Moreno highlighted that this assistance continues the partnership formed during her visit to both regions in 2025 to strengthen cooperation ties.

«The brotherhood between Mexico and Chile transcends words; it is demonstrated through action. From the very moment of the emergency, we have made our technical expertise available to protect the communities with whom we have already walked together. The instruction from our government has been clear: act immediately to protect the lives and natural heritage of our Chilean brothers,» the diplomat stated.

Technical Support Details

The Mexican contingent of 140 people will not only provide frontline combat strength but will also offer expert advice on fire containment strategies in interface zones, logistics in rugged terrain, and incident management under the Incident Command System (ICS).

The arrival of the firefighters and experts is expected on Thursday, January 22, with their deployment to the disaster zones in southern Chile commencing immediately.

