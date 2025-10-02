Jeannette Jara Campaign Spokesperson Rebukes Housing Minister Carlos Montes Over Valparaíso Reconstruction Delays

Deputy and campaign spokesperson for Jeannette Jara, Tomás Hirsch, pushed back against remarks by Housing Minister Carlos Montes, who—responding to the candidate’s criticism of reconstruction management in Valparaíso—urged that the issue not be “over-politicized

Autor: Cristian
“Any public tender takes eleven months, even for a retaining wall, so there’s a system we need to reform. We’ve been moving more slowly than we’d like,” Minister Montes said.

Addressing Jara directly, he added, “I would tell the candidate that financing is not the problem when it comes to reconstruction, because we have a Special Reconstruction Fund, the FET. It’s there—sometimes things take longer, but overall it works.”

In response, Deputy Hirsch countered, “Minister Montes says financing isn’t the problem, but the delay in reconstruction absolutely is. We should consider how affected families feel when they’re given this kind of answer.”

For the humanist lawmaker, “this shows a degree of disconnect from the anguish those families are experiencing.”

He continued, “Our candidate, Jeannette Jara, has been unequivocal: we will accelerate the reconstruction with effective management, full transparency, and, above all, political accountability. People who have suffered so much need solutions—not excuses,” Hirsch emphasized.

What did Jeannette Jara say?

In an interview with CNN Chile about the reconstruction process in areas affected by the megafire in the Valparaíso region, Jeannette Jara stated, “I find it unacceptable. Frankly, I don’t think there is anything that justifies it. I’ve certainly heard and read many explanations related to land titles and project contractors, but nothing justifies it,” asserting that “I believe the responsibility clearly lies with the Ministry of Housing.”

