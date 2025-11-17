Original article: Convocan a marcha-pasacalle a 50 años de la «Operación Colombo»: «Estrategias de ocultamiento siguen vivas hoy, como lo evidencia el caso de Julia Chuñil»

March and Street Parade Commemorating 50 Years of the ‘Colombo Operation’: ‘Strategies of Concealment Persist Today, as Evidenced by the Case of Julia Chuñil’

The Irán 3037 Memory Site and the 119 Memory and Resistance Collective are inviting the public to a march and street parade to honor the victims of the so-called «Colombo Operation,» executed by the civil-military dictatorship to cover up the forced disappearance of 119 opponents of Pinochet’s regime.

«Fifty years after the staged Colombo Operation, our comrades continue to walk among us because the utopia remains alive, and we build it day by day,» reads the invitation from both human rights organizations.

This event is supported by human rights organizations, neighborhood councils, and various community groups in the Macul commune of the Metropolitan Region.

«Next Saturday, November 22, we invite the residents of Macul to walk once again alongside the 119, retracing the streets of our neighborhoods and weaving resistance between yesterday and today,» the invitation elaborates.

«The dreams of those who were taken cannot be erased. They remain present in every gesture of memory and in each step we take as we reconnect with their names and silhouettes. Therefore, remembering also means denouncing that these strategies of concealment are still alive today, as illustrated by the case of Julia Chuñil, a Mapuche defender who has been missing since November 8, 2024, whose absence has been rendered invisible and distorted by political and media power,» stated the organizers.

In this context, they emphasized that «this political-cultural day at Plaza Arabia rescues the memory of our comrades who passed through Irán 3037, and those who lived and resisted in the Macul commune, highlighting the memory of Manuel Gutiérrez, a resident and student, murdered on August 25, 2011, by Carabineros during a protest.»

«Because memory must be defended, because justice remains pending, and because the dreams that inhabited this country are still alive within us, we affirm: the utopia is still alive,» the invitation concludes.

El Ciudadano