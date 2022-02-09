Marcha por la revitalización del Mapuzugun en Temuco el 18 de febrero
Por Minga
Txekañman Mapuzugun mew, wixañpüramaiñ taiñ Mapuzugun 18 de febrero, 11 Am, Temuko warria, Plaza Dagoberto Godoy (Plaza Hospital) / Rebautizada por movimiento mapuche como Plaza Camilo Catrillanca.
Convocatoria abierta a la ciudadanía a marchar por el Mapuzugun este 18 de Febrero.
Ver video invitación Kimelfe Sofia Huenchumilla Marilao
Ver video con invitación del dirigente mapuche nagche, Galvarino Reiman
Desde Txekañman Mapuzugun mew la convocatoria en mapuzugun
Tüfachi txipantu 2022 ka mületuay Txekañman Mapuzugun mew. Rupachi txipantu txipalay tañi mülen mew üñfi kutxan, welu ka wiño yafüluwtuaiñ taiñ igkañpemekeafiel taiñ zugun, newenmamekeafiel, taiñ witxañpüramtutuafiel.
Fenten mew newe gewelay kim mapuzuguyelu, taiñ pu fütakeche yem amuleyetuy, ka kiñeke kimfulu rume kiñeke mu yeweketuy tañi zugual, felerpule ta zugu ñamürpuay taiñ mapuche zugun, feymu müley taiñ newentumekeal, taiñ küzawal taiñ ñamnoam taiñ mapuzugun, taiñ pu kuyfikeche taiñ elkunulelurpuetew tüfachi zugun tati, feymu ta mapuchegeiñ.
Ñamkilpe taiñ mapuche zugun pipigeaiñ, pu wekeche petu wegeytutuy taiñ zugun, fillke mapu püle petu newenmagey, itxokom müley taiñ newentumekeal, pu püchikeche müley ñi kimtutual taiñ zugun , pu wekeche, pu weche pu ülcha, itxokom müley taiñ kim mapuzugutual, feymu müley taiñ kimeltual wallkepüle, ti pu kimnolu ñi kimkantutual, reküluwaymün pu mapuzugufe mu, pu fütakeche mu, pu kimelfe mu, kimeltukelu mapuzugun, yafüluwaiñ ka kelluwaiñ tañi newengeal tüfachi zugu.
Feymu müley taiñ konal tüfachi zugu mu ta ka, txekañman mew, femechimu taiñ pu che zoy kimay chumlen taiñ mapuzugun, ka chumechi ta witxañpüramtuafiyiñ, kom taiñ pu che, pu mapuche mülelu lof mew, waria mew, amuaiñ taiñ allkütugeam taiñ mapuche zugun.
Ka mañümafiyiñ editorial Tortuga Samurai ñi pu che, taiñ zewmaletew tüfachi afiche.