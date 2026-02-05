Deprecated: acf_field_repeater::update_row(): Optional parameter $i declared before required parameter $post_id is implicitly treated as a required parameter in /home/elciudano/www/wp-content/plugins/acf-repeater/includes/5-7/acf-repeater-field.php on line 739

Deprecated: acf_field_repeater::delete_row(): Optional parameter $i declared before required parameter $post_id is implicitly treated as a required parameter in /home/elciudano/www/wp-content/plugins/acf-repeater/includes/5-7/acf-repeater-field.php on line 805
Misioneras y normalistas en La Araucanía: una mirada inédita a la educación en la frontera del siglo XX

Misioneras y normalistas en La Araucanía: una mirada inédita a la educación en la frontera del siglo XX

El Archivo Nacional de Chile presenta una exhibición documental que explora el rol de mujeres y la transformación cultural en el territorio mapuche tras su incorporación forzada

Misioneras y normalistas en La Araucanía: una mirada inédita a la educación en la frontera del siglo XX
Autor: El Ciudadano
El Ciudadano

Deprecated: mb_convert_encoding(): Handling HTML entities via mbstring is deprecated; use htmlspecialchars, htmlentities, or mb_encode_numericentity/mb_decode_numericentity instead in /home/elciudano/www/wp-content/themes/berdy/functions.php on line 1133

A través de una profunda investigación que rescata las voces y vivencias de un periodo crucial para el sur del país, durante todo febrero y marzo del 2026, el Archivo Nacional Histórico invita a visitar la exposición titulada «Misioneras y normalistas en La Araucanía: hacer mundo en la frontera».
Esta muestra ofrece un recorrido histórico por el complejo proceso educativo que tuvo lugar tras la ocupación del territorio, en un contexto donde la instrucción se transformó en una herramienta política y social determinante para reorganizar la vida en la zona.

La exhibición pone el foco en el cruce de destinos entre niñas, mujeres europeas, chilenas y mapuche, revelando cómo las misioneras – tanto católicas como protestantes – y las profesoras normalistas desempeñaron un papel fundamental en la formación de la infancia en la región.

La propuesta destaca por su inmenso valor patrimonial, permitiendo al público acceder a materiales diversos como cartas personales, crónicas de viaje, fotografías de época y artículos de revistas que capturan la vida cotidiana y las tensiones culturales de principios del siglo XX.

Este valioso contenido es fruto de una rigurosa investigación desarrollada por académicas de la Facultad de Filosofía y Humanidades de la Universidad de Chile, bajo el marco de un proyecto Fondecyt, y ha contado con el apoyo técnico de la Coordinación de Vinculación en el Medio del Archivo Nacional.

La iniciativa reafirma el compromiso de las instituciones públicas con la difusión de historias que permiten comprender la identidad nacional desde una perspectiva de género y territorio, invitando a la ciudadanía a reflexionar sobre un capítulo fundamental pero poco difundido de nuestra historia.

Coordenadas

• Exposición «Misioneras y normalistas en La Araucanía: hacer mundo en la frontera».
Abierta hasta el 31 de marzo de 2026. Lunes a jueves entre las 09:30 y las 17:00 horas, viernes el horario se extiende hasta las 16:00 horas.
Archivo Nacional de Chile, Miraflores 50, Santiago.
Entrada liberada.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

El Ciudadano

Biobío y Araucanía: Aprueban histórico Espacio Costero Marino Bi-Regional de comunidades Lafkenche “Tirúa – Danquil”

Hace 2 meses
El Ciudadano

Elisa Loncon busca ser la primera senadora mapuche de la historia de Chile

Hace 3 meses
El Ciudadano

Balance positivo en La Araucanía: 1.500 delitos menos en diciembre y hallazgo histórico contra el narcotráfico

Hace 1 mes
El Ciudadano

El cierre del ciclo progresista

Hace 2 meses
El Ciudadano

Autoridades ancestrales mapuche piden al Presidente activar artículo 29 del Tratado de Tapihue, "donde se pactó una hermandad perpetua"

Hace 1 mes
El Ciudadano

Elisa Loncon llama a la unidad mapuche y amplía la lucha: "Una vida digna es la causa de todos los chilenos"

Hace 3 meses
El Ciudadano

Wallmapu dice presente en el Congreso: Nuyado y Ñanco son reelectas y Alex Nahuelquín se suma como nueva voz mapuche

Hace 3 meses
El Ciudadano

Auditoría externa destapa $80 mil millones sin respaldo en el GORE Araucanía: Se complica gestión de Rivas y Saffirio habla de “crimen organizado”

Hace 3 meses
El Ciudadano

Chile y Perú activan comité en medio del falso discurso de “crisis migratoria” ya descartado en la frontera norte

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Client::getConfig(): Implicitly marking parameter $option as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/Client.php on line 205

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\ClientInterface::getConfig(): Implicitly marking parameter $option as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/ClientInterface.php on line 83

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\HandlerStack::create(): Implicitly marking parameter $handler as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/HandlerStack.php on line 47

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\HandlerStack::__construct(): Implicitly marking parameter $handler as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/HandlerStack.php on line 61

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\HandlerStack::unshift(): Implicitly marking parameter $name as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/HandlerStack.php on line 134

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Handler\StreamHandler::invokeStats(): Implicitly marking parameter $response as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/Handler/StreamHandler.php on line 82

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Handler\StreamHandler::invokeStats(): Implicitly marking parameter $error as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/Handler/StreamHandler.php on line 82

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Middleware::httpErrors(): Implicitly marking parameter $bodySummarizer as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/Middleware.php on line 58

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Middleware::tap(): Implicitly marking parameter $before as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/Middleware.php on line 135

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Middleware::tap(): Implicitly marking parameter $after as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/Middleware.php on line 135

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Middleware::retry(): Implicitly marking parameter $delay as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/Middleware.php on line 179

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Psr7\Utils::readLine(): Implicitly marking parameter $maxLength as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/psr7/src/Utils.php on line 234

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Psr7\Uri::isSameDocumentReference(): Implicitly marking parameter $base as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/psr7/src/Uri.php on line 282

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Psr7\Response::__construct(): Implicitly marking parameter $reason as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/psr7/src/Response.php on line 94

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\FulfilledPromise::then(): Implicitly marking parameter $onFulfilled as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/FulfilledPromise.php on line 33

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\FulfilledPromise::then(): Implicitly marking parameter $onRejected as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/FulfilledPromise.php on line 33

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\PromiseInterface::then(): Implicitly marking parameter $onFulfilled as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/PromiseInterface.php on line 29

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\PromiseInterface::then(): Implicitly marking parameter $onRejected as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/PromiseInterface.php on line 29

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\Utils::queue(): Implicitly marking parameter $assign as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/Utils.php on line 24

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\Promise::__construct(): Implicitly marking parameter $waitFn as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/Promise.php on line 27

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\Promise::__construct(): Implicitly marking parameter $cancelFn as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/Promise.php on line 27

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\Promise::then(): Implicitly marking parameter $onFulfilled as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/Promise.php on line 35

Deprecated: GuzzleHttp\Promise\Promise::then(): Implicitly marking parameter $onRejected as nullable is deprecated, the explicit nullable type must be used instead in /home/elciudano/www/lab/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/Promise.php on line 35
Busca en El Ciudadano