Protected Areas Day: Deputy Marzán Advocates for Greater Transparency and Community Engagement in Conservation Efforts

In Agriculture Committee, Deputy Marzán Highlights Extended Deadline for Priority Sites under Biodiversity Law

Deputy Carolina Marzán, representing the Valparaíso region, spoke in the Agriculture Committee regarding the ongoing debate about priority sites. She urged all sectors to progress “with a focus on the common good, using sound arguments, transparency, and seriousness regarding the importance of this issue in local territories.”

She emphasized that “today we have the opportunity to adopt a national perspective that protects nature while promoting equitable development. This discussion regarding the priority sites outlined in Law 21.600, which establishes the Biodiversity and Protected Areas Service, is crucial for understanding how to preserve the irreplaceable—water, soil, forests, seas—without hindering the productive activities in our regions.”

Marzán further noted, “I appreciate that the Ministry of Environment has extended the deadlines for this process, as this decision opens up a vital opportunity: to listen. Listening to community members, artisanal fishermen, academics, scientists, indigenous peoples, farmers, beekeepers, environmental organizations, and the rural communities that engage daily with this biodiversity is essential. The development of this law requires scientific input, local knowledge, and genuine participation.”

“In the Valparaíso region, this discussion is intense, for example, the case of Puchuncaví and the Quirilluca Cliffs, a site of immense ecological value, featuring migratory birds, wetlands, relict forests, and unique ecosystems, which were excluded from the priority site proposal. The communities of Puchuncaví, Maitencillo, and Horcón are questioning why an area recognized by universities, scientists, and international organizations was omitted. It is their civic right to have this decision made transparent and explained clearly.”

“Over 270 civil society organizations from across Chile have signed a letter to Congress, requesting a review of the administrative actions that determined the preliminary mapping of the priority sites. They do this out of love for their territories, not to halt development, but to build it coherently and respectfully towards life. Protecting biodiversity also involves safeguarding agricultural land, drinking water, artisanal fishing, rural tourism, and community health.”

The parliamentarian proposed three concrete actions to move forward:

1. First, total transparency: publish the technical criteria, the included and excluded polygons, and the rationale for each decision.

2. Second, enforce binding participation from communities, academia, indigenous peoples, the agricultural sector, and fishermen.

3. Third, continue reviewing excluded sites, such as Quirilluca, that deserve scientific consideration before irreversible changes occur in the area.