Original article: “Estado inteligente”, franja torpe: el error imperdonable de Parisi en un tema sensible para Valparaíso

«Smart State» Fumble: Parisi’s Unforgivable Mistake on a Sensitive Topic for Valparaíso

In the presidential broadcast aired on October 22, the team of Franco Parisi displayed a graphic stating “Valaparaíso” while discussing the 2024 fires, marking the worst tragedy in decades for the region. This slip—which went through internal review but was delivered without correction to the CNTV—strikes a sensitive chord for Valparaíso and contradicts the slogan “Conscious State, Smart State”.

In the segment aired on October 22, 2025, the text displayed read:

«In 2024, Valaparaíso suffered its worst tragedy in 30 years. 138 fatalities

16,000 affected and 9,000 houses destroyed»

The error made by Parisi in Valparaíso is significant: it concerns a piece that was scripted, edited, and mastered for nationwide broadcast about a deep wound in the region. The minimum standard expected by the coastal audience is care and accuracy.

What Locals Said in the Segment:

«What happened here was a tremendous tragedy on a global scale. It is evident that we suffer from neglect by the authorities. People cannot continue living without proper sanitation. People cannot continue living without adequate housing. We are very abandoned. What we need as residents and as Chileans is a president who connects with the reality of the people and can move forward»

The sensitivity of the topic demands that communication matches its gravity.

When a candidate presents themselves as a technocrat and offers a «Smart State», the minimum expectation is correct spelling, double-checking, and label verification. If the basics fail, everything fails: the message loses credibility precisely where Valparaíso sought empathy and accuracy.

Review Process and Accountability

A campaign spot undergoes script, editing, internal controls, and technical delivery. The CNTV is not responsible for correcting content errors. Hence, the failure highlights a breakdown of quality control within the candidate’s team and clashes with the promise of “Conscious State, Smart State”.

To put it plainly: these types of errors are for us journalists —when occasionally an error sneaks into a text—; not for an electoral segment, especially when addressing a tragedy.

Context: The 2024 Fires

The Great Valparaíso Fire of 2024 was part of the 2024 wildfires in Chile, being the most severe in terms of casualties, injuries, and material damage. It affected Viña del Mar, Quilpué, and Villa Alemana between February 2 and 3, 2024. Due to its magnitude, every public reference requires extreme rigor: correct names, verified figures, and respect for victims and survivors.

Political Communication: Basics First

Campaigns and broadcast segments are not just passing videos: they are promises of management capability. When a candidate positions themselves as a technocrat and offers a «Smart State», the minimum expected is correct spelling, double-checking, and label verification. If the basics fail, everything fails: the message loses credibility precisely where Valparaíso demanded empathy and accuracy.