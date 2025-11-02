SML Rejects Far-Right Conspiracy Theories: No Unexamined Human Remains Exist in Their Custody

SML States That No Unexamined Human Remains Exist in Their Custody

In response to a misinformation campaign led by far-right factions—particularly presidential candidate Johannes Kaiser—the Legal Medical Service (SML) issued a statement categorically denying the existence of unexamined human remains of victims from the dictatorship.

The institution clarified that, as previously reported on numerous occasions, all material and evidence retrieved from discovery sites «has been analyzed or is currently undergoing analysis, in accordance with ongoing judicial requirements.» It emphasized that there are no pending protocols or examinations outside of official procedures.

The SML reminded the public that its role is to act as a technical advisor to the judiciary, operating solely under the mandate of ministers designated by the courts.

The statement stressed that the process of identifying victims requires genetic samples from potential relatives to facilitate the necessary comparisons. In this regard, it highlighted that the National Search Plan is a central contribution to enhance genetic databases and support these identifications.

Moreover, the organization indicated that current challenges are directly related to the natural deterioration of human remains and the limitations resulting from «the lack of information due to ongoing silence pacts.»

Finally, the Legal Medical Service reaffirmed its commitment to truth, justice, and memory, stating that its work is scientific, rigorous, and transparent, serving the victims, their families, the judiciary, and society as a whole.

