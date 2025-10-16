Tragic Protest in Lima: Prominent Rapper Killed, Eyewitnesses Blame Police

A day of protests against the transitional government of José Jerí ended in tragedy that has shaken Peru, when Eduardo Ruiz Sáenz (32), a rapper known in the urban music scene as «Trvko,» lost his life after being shot during clashes in Plaza Francia, in the heart of Lima. Witnesses and journalists present at the scene indicate that the bullet was fired by an undercover member of the Peruvian National Police (PNP) who was involved in controlling the demonstrations.

Hours later, the Ombudsman confirmed the young artist’s death and urged the Ministry of the Interior to conduct a «thorough, unbiased, and prompt investigation to determine accountability» in a case that has rekindled memories of past repressive episodes.

This incident particularly recalls events during the protests of November 2020 and the sessions of December 2022, when the use of lethal weapons by the PNP was widely documented and criticized by international human rights organizations.

«Trvko»: The Critical Voice of the Neighborhood

Eduardo Ruiz Sáenz was not an anonymous protester. He was an urban artist living in the district of San Martín de Porres, recognized for his critical lyrics against the established powers and for his youth activism in his community. Under the pseudonym «Trvko,» he had built a music career that highlighted the social issues in his environment.

Congresswoman Ruth Luque, from the Popular Democratic Bloc, was one of the first officials to arrive at Arzobispo Loayza Hospital, where Ruiz Sáenz’s lifeless body was taken. She publicly confirmed the rapper’s death as a result of the bullet impact in his chest, reported the digital outlet Caretas.

According to the congresswoman, the Prosecutor’s Office is already aware of the case, and it is anticipated that expert proceedings will begin, including a review of security camera footage from the area where the incident occurred.

Jerí’s Controversial Response

José Jerí’s initial reaction was to downplay the severity of what transpired in Plaza Francia, claiming that only «a civilian was injured,» a statement that starkly contrasted with media reports already citing at least seven victims due to police repression.

In response to mounting media and social pressure, Jerí was compelled to act and posted a message on social media expressing condolences for Ruiz Sáenz’s death.

However, his statement faced backlash from the public for failing to acknowledge the use of lethal force to suppress the protests.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Vicente Tiburcio Orbezo stepped forward to address the crisis, assuring that an «immediate» internal investigation had been initiated.

“Let the investigations determine the facts and responsibilities objectively,” he asserted, according to statements reported by Caretas.

Additionally, he noted that a representative from the Public Ministry was present at Arzobispo Loayza Hospital to initiate preliminary proceedings regarding the urban artist’s death.

Public Outrage and Protests

The death of “Trvko” has acted as a catalyst, igniting a new wave of outrage across the country. Various social organizations, cultural groups, and urban artist collectives have called for vigils and additional protests in cities like Lima, Arequipa, and Trujillo, demanding justice for Ruiz Sáenz and condemning the police repression ordered by Jerí’s administration.

In this context, the Ombudsman reiterated its call to the Peruvian state to «guarantee the fundamental right to peaceful protest» and to «prevent the disproportionate use of force» by PNP officers, reminding them of the international protocols governing such matters.

This tragic episode marks a critical turning point for the fragile transitional government of José Jerí, who promised to prioritize citizen safety and unwavering respect for human rights upon assuming the presidency after Dina Boluarte’s vacancy. Now, political and social pressure rests heavily on Interior Minister Vicente Tiburcio Orbezo, who is tasked with leading an investigation that clarifies the events and satisfies calls for justice in a country weary of violence.

