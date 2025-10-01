14th Primavera del Libro Comes to Estadio Nacional Park: 230+ Publishers, Free Events, and a Lively Literary “Happy Hour”

Estadio Nacional Park in Ñuñoa, Santiago will host the 14th Primavera del Libro, a book fair organized by Editoriales de Chile, running from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5—with free admission.

Across three days, the fair will gather more than 230 independent and university publishers from regions throughout Chile and across Latin America, featuring a free cultural program with over 70 activities for all ages.

The event will unfold across four dedicated spaces—the Main Stage, Recreation Space, Quillay Space, and Peumo Space—hosting author talks, book launches, creative workshops, storytelling sessions, and family-friendly activities.

As is tradition, the Illustration Round returns—one of the fair’s most anticipated highlights—where renowned artists face off in live creative duels based on themes suggested by the audience. This year, live music will once again close out each evening with performances by acclaimed Chilean artists.

The 14th Primavera del Libro program kicks off on Friday, October 3 at 12:00 with an official opening ceremony attended by cultural authorities and key figures from the book ecosystem. During the event, the Premio a la Labor Editorial (Editorial Work Award)—an annual honor for a member publisher, voted by Editoriales de Chile’s imprints—will be presented.

That same day at 18:00, the panel Four Decades After the Boom of Latin Rock in Chile will bring together Julio Osses, Cristóbal González Lorca, Emiliano Navarrete, Nelson González, Paula Libuy, and Johanna Watson for a conversation on music and memory.

At 19:00 on the Main Stage, a discussion will feature Bernardita Bravo, recently recognized in the Short Story category of the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage’s Best Literary Works awards for her book Voraz, published by La Pollera Ediciones.

Toward the evening, the literary happy hour returns, with publishers offering special discounts and promotions at their stands from 20:00 to 21:00. The initiative will be accompanied by a performance from Chilean musician Felipe Ignorante at 20:00 on the Main Stage.

Saturday, October 4, will be packed with activities for all ages. At 11:00, publisher Calcetines Animados will present Traveling the World in Kamishibai with four stories, including two new titles—Otra selva and Muchos perros—an ideal session for children. At 12:00, families can also enjoy a musical set with Banda Porota, tailored especially for young audiences.

In the afternoon at 15:00, the panel Crime and Power in Chilean Crime Fiction, organized by LOM Ediciones, will feature Juan Ignacio Colil, Paula Ilabaca, Sonia González, and Nicolás Ferraro discussing the intersections of violence, power, and injustice in the genre.

At 17:00, the eagerly awaited Illustration Round gets underway, and at 18:00 writer Arelis Uribe will share strategies for concise writing in the workshop Mostrar la hilacha. Closing out the day, the award-winning artist Chini.png will perform on the Main Stage at 20:00.

Sunday, October 5, begins at 12:00 with children’s music by Volantín, followed at 13:00 by the panel Culture in Chile: Why Don’t Candidates Care? organized by Ediciones Universidad Alberto Hurtado, with Carla Pinochet, Francisca Márquez, Mario Rojas, and Pepe Auth.

At 15:00, the spotlight turns to gender-focused literature with the panel New Perspectives in National Lesbian Literature, hosted by Invertido Ediciones. Later, at 17:00, another Illustration Round will take place, and at 18:00 the talk The Power of the Chronicle: New Voices, New Pens—with Juan Pablo Meneses, Claudio Broitman, and Bernardita García—will be presented by Libros del Amanecer.

The day continues at 19:00 with the panel Women Writers in Today’s Chile, organized by Montacerdos Ediciones, bringing together Lorena Amaro, Alejandra Moffat, Juana Inés Casas, Rafaela Lahore, and María José Bilbao to discuss contemporary literature written by women. Finally, at 20:00, a performance by Seba Alfaro will close the fair.

The full program is available at www.primaveradellibro.cl and via social media at @primaveradellibro and @editorialesdechile. Throughout all three days, a wide selection of food trucks will be on site so visitors can spend the day at the venue.

EVENT DETAILS

14th Primavera del Libro

-Estadio Nacional Park, Av. Grecia 2001, Ñuñoa

(Estadio Nacional Metro Station, Line 6)

-Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5, 2025

-Entrances via: Av. Grecia (from Estadio Nacional Metro Station) and Av. Pedro de Valdivia.

-Hours: Friday: 11:00 to 21:00

Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 to 20:00

-Free admission

-Organized by: Editoriales de Chile

El Ciudadano