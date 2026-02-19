111 Chileans in Israeli Military: A List That Raises Concerns and Could Lead to War Crimes Trials in Chile

Original article: 111 chilenos en filas de Israel: la lista que incomoda y abriría la puerta a juicios en Chile por crímenes de guerra y genocidio

If the involvement of these 111 Chileans is verified, dual nationals serving in the Israeli Army who participated in the crimes committed in Gaza could be prosecuted in Chile under Law 20.357 for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Over 50,000 Israeli soldiers hold dual citizenship, including at least 111 Chilean citizens who have been part of the military since October 7, 2023, coinciding with an escalation in aggressions by the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestine Information Center (CIP), this creates a possibility for prosecution in Chile based on existing legislation if there is evidence they committed crimes against humanity.

The CIP reported that the figure was provided by the Israeli Army itself in response to a formal request made in March 2025 by the Israeli NGO Hatzlacha, which sought clarification on how many Israeli soldiers—active or reserve—hold dual citizenship.

In a recent response, it confirmed that as of that date, a total of 50,632 service members possess dual nationality.

According to information provided by lawyer Elad Man from the NGO, there are 111 Chilean citizens in the Israeli army since October 7, 2023. However, the document does not specify whether they are active soldiers or reservists.

Among the 150,000 soldiers with dual nationality, the majority are American (12,135), followed by French (6,127), Russian (5,067), and German (3,101). In Latin America, there are 1,686 Brazilians, 609 Argentinians, 181 Mexicans, and 161 Peruvians identified.

Estimates from Israeli media suggest that there are currently around 170,000 conscripts actively serving, while the number of reservists ranges between 400,000 and 560,000.

Trials in Chile for War Crimes and Genocide

The CIP stated that Chilean citizens whose involvement in the genocide against Gaza is validated could face trial in Chile under Law 20.357, which categorizes crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes.

This law permits the prosecution of nationals who commit these offenses even outside Chilean territory, with penalties potentially reaching life imprisonment—an indefinite sentence with a minimum of 20 years of actual service—or qualified life imprisonment—an indefinite sentence with a minimum of 40 years of actual service.

«If implicated in genocide, judicial action is warranted because universal justice applies here; the most abominable crimes have been committed in Gaza,» stated Nelson Haddad Heresy, a representative of attorneys for Palestine.

Since the onset of the genocide on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 73,000 Palestinians, including over 20,000 children. Simultaneously, it is estimated that more than 10,000 individuals remain missing under the rubble, with Israeli forces preventing rescue teams from recovering their bodies.

Loss of Chilean Nationality

The CIP recalled that in 2014, then-Senator Alejandro Navarro presented a bill that would establish serving in foreign armed forces as a basis for the loss of Chilean nationality, an initiative that arose during discussions about Chilean citizens with dual nationality voluntarily joining foreign armies.

This bill was revisited in 2021 by the Senate’s Human Rights, Nationality, and Citizenship Committee but has not progressed in its processing.