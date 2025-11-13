2025 Presidential Elections in Chile: Half of Candidates Overlook Animal Rights Agenda

Original article: Presidenciales 2025: la mitad de los candidatos ignora la agenda animalista

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, Chile will hold its Presidential Elections, where citizens will decide who will take office for the Republic from 2026 to 2030, concluding the term of the current president, Gabriel Boric.

This election features eight candidates: Jeannette Jara, Evelyn Matthei, José Antonio Kast, Franco Parisi, Johannes Kaiser, Harold Mayne-Nicholls, Marco Enríquez-Ominami, and Eduardo Artés. While the candidates have focused their discussions primarily on issues such as security, economy, and health, animal welfare remains largely absent from their presidential proposals. According to an analysis conducted by the organization Te Protejo, of the eight candidates, only 2 have presented measures aimed at protecting animals and promoting a more ethical and responsible coexistence: Jeannette Jara and Evelyn Matthei.

Jeannette Jara proposes a comprehensive set of policies for the protection of pets and at-risk native species, advocating for responsible ownership, mass sterilization, and the use of microchips, along with phasing out zoos in favor of Conservation Parks. In contrast, Evelyn Matthei aims to strengthen responsible pet ownership, enhance animal welfare, protect natural habitats, and create safe public spaces that integrate animals without disrupting biodiversity, as well as implementing plans for the control and management of feral animals.

Franco Parisi has only included his support for and improvement of Bill No. 15693-18 – “Shared Custody Law 2.0,” which incorporates shared pet custody into the legislation. Finally, Eduardo Artés includes measures to protect marine and terrestrial wildlife in his program.

Conversely, José Antonio Kast, Johannes Kaiser, Harold Mayne-Nicholls, and Marco Enríquez-Ominami present no policies regarding animal life or welfare.

“Incorporating animal protection, animal welfare, and animal rights into the presidential candidates’ proposals is an ethical and social necessity. How we treat animals reflects our values as a country and is tied to public health, environmental education, sustainable development, and our relationship as a society with other animals and living beings. Thus, it is crucial that they be included in the proposals of future leaders as an essential part of a more empathetic and conscious society,” stated Nicole Valdebenito, Director of Advocacy at Te Protejo.

In this regard, the organization reached out to each presidential candidate to present specific proposals aimed at strengthening the protection of animals used in research and experimentation. However, no candidate has considered these recommendations in their official programs, highlighting the significant challenge of fully integrating species protection into national public policies.

“At Te Protejo, we reaffirm our commitment to continue collaborating with authorities and various sectors of society to advance towards a more compassionate and respectful society for all sentient beings. We believe that joint efforts are key to building a sustainable future for every form of life,” added Francisca Ugalde, Advocacy Manager at Te Protejo. Now, the challenge lies in ensuring that the future president takes concrete actions to improve the lives of all beings inhabiting the country, regardless of their species.