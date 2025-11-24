Original article: 25N: Vivas, Libres y Organizadas nos queremos

25N: United for Freedom and Justice – Women Demand Change

Violence against women in Chile is systemic and worsened by the rise of fascism. Each November 25th, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the country confronts a persistent reality: Chile endures extreme patriarchal violence impacting women, girls, marginalized communities, and those living in precarious conditions.

The magnitude of male violence is reflected in femicides, drug-related femicides, ecofemicides, women’s disappearances, and extreme assaults that persist in impunity. These are not isolated incidents; they are part of a patriarchal-neoliberal system that exacerbates inequalities, undermines lives, and perpetuates ongoing insecurity.

This model forces thousands of women into a life devoid of dignity, pushing them into homelessness or overcrowded settlements, neglecting migrants and children, criminalizing poverty, and leaving entire territories under the control of drug traffickers as the state withdraws.

A system that places women in subordinate positions legitimizes power dynamics that enable and reinforce male violence. Our lives, those of women, are undervalued by institutions such as the judiciary, public prosecutor’s office, and police, who re-victimize us in the face of patriarchal violence and allow femicide perpetrators to remain free.

The most vulnerable women, such as caregivers, domestic workers, sex workers, migrants, the unemployed, and those working freelance, face multiple forms of violence: labor, economic, racist, institutional, and patriarchal.

To deconstruct the web of violence that threatens women daily, it is vital to acknowledge the capitalist violence that impoverishes, the various manifestations of gender-based and femicidal violence intersecting with community safety, and the militarized violence in territories both in and out of Chile—including Palestine—along with the violence stemming from the lack of a care system that exclusively burdens women’s bodies and time, among other forms of violence.

This November 25th carries a decisive political weight. Chile faces an organized advance of the far-right and a fascist offensive seeking to re-establish a patriarchal order, weakening gender policies, restricting freedoms, and legitimizing violence against dissenters. In a country where women go missing, where drug traffickers contest entire neighborhoods, where environmental defenders are threatened, and where feminized poverty is systemic, allowing the far-right to advance is not just a political setback; it is a direct threat to our lives.

Machismo kills, and the far-right does too.

We know this well. Therefore, this November 25th must go beyond mere denunciation. We need to organize and call on all to act and mobilize: workers, residents, students, unions, community organizations and networks, migrant communities, dissidents, indigenous and tribal peoples, feminists and non-feminists, environmentalists, and diverse social organizations. We understand that violence is combated collectively, through social organization, perseverance, unity, and political strength.

The call is urgent and clear: organize, mobilize, and defend a country where living is not a privilege, but a right.

We want to be alive, free, and organized. Together, We Are Stronger

Coordinadora Feminista 8M