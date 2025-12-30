Original article: Se fue una voz clave del norte: adiós a Leyla Noriega, periodista aymara y fundadora de Radio Ayni

A Key Voice from the North: Farewell to Leyla Noriega, Aymara Journalist and Founder of Radio Ayni

A profound sense of mourning envelops the indigenous community, the communication sector, and social activism in northern Chile following the sensitive passing of Leyla Noriega Zegarra on Monday. Noriega was a distinguished Aymara journalist, founder and director of Radio Ayni, and an unwavering advocate for human rights, diversity, and Mother Earth.

The news, announced by the community-focused media outlet, deeply impacted social, professional, and environmental organizations in Arica, across the Andean region, and beyond borders.

“From Radio AYNI, we share the sorrowful news of our director, companion, and friend: Leyla Noriega Zegarra. An Aymara woman from Arica, mother, daughter, and granddaughter of Belén. A journalist, activist, and defender of human rights, diversities, and Pachamama. A heartfelt, beloved, and powerful voice when it came to denouncing and highlighting social issues,” they stated in a press release.

Noriega’s legacy, originating from the highland town of Belén in the Putre municipality, is characterized by her unwavering commitment, as highlighted by the radio.

“Respected for her deep dedication, solid convictions, and unbreakable morals, she demonstrated sensitivity in her role as a communicator by providing a platform for the diverse voices from various territories, peoples, identities, and communities in resistance,” they noted in the message shared on their social media channels.

Career and Education Serving the Community

Leyla Noriega was a highly trained professional. A graduate in Journalism from the University of La Frontera, she held a master’s degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Tarapacá and a diploma in Investigative Journalism from the University of Chile. Her career extended beyond the community sphere; she worked in public service, various traditional media outlets, and even collaborated with this newspaper, El Morrocotudo. Additionally, she served as a leader in the Journalists’ College of Arica, demonstrating her commitment to the profession.

Her passion for radio and for raising awareness of indigenous issues began early. Her radio career started in 2013 with a program on Radio Juan Gómez Millas, laying the foundations for what would become her most emblematic project: Radio Ayni.

The name is no coincidence: AYNI is an Andean concept meaning reciprocal work, and under this principle, the station dedicated itself to «giving visibility to the voices of the peoples (primarily Aymara and others coexisting in the northern Chile border), communities, territories, and diversities, as protagonists of journalistic activities,» always from a critical perspective based on Human Rights, freedom of expression, and access to information and media, as highlighted by Diario U. de Chile.

Recognition at La Moneda and an Enduring Legacy

The value of her work was recognized nationally in 2024 when the Ministry of General Secretariat of Government honored her at La Moneda Palace on National Radio Worker’s Day for her contributions to the radio industry from the Arica and Parinacota region.

During the ceremony, Leyla emphasized that for her, the award represented «an opportunity to highlight the issues of indigenous peoples.”

“I was nominated by the National Association of Independent and Community Media of which I am a member, so my gratitude goes to them for this recognition that was a surprise and makes me very happy for the work I have done over so many years,” she underscored.

Following her passing, the National Association of Community and Independent Media (ANAMIC), of which she was an active member, expressed their shock: “This year ends with news that has left us stunned. Our companion, Leyla Noriega has departed, but she will always live in our hearts, in community and free communication, in the defense of nature.” The message concluded with a hug sent to the entire team of “this important indigenous radio station, and to her family during this difficult time.”

Contributor to El Ciudadano

The journalist was committed to environmental issues, revitalizing indigenous languages, and bringing visibility to communities and social needs through opinion columns, podcasts, reports, and participation in forums and seminars across the country.

Throughout her professional journey, she also stood out as a contributor to El Ciudadano from its inception in both print and digital formats.

A Farewell to the Causes She Embraced

The impact of her loss resonated across all fronts from which she fought. The Movement for the Defense of Access to Water, Land, and Environmental Protection (MODATIMA) Arica paid heartfelt tribute to her.

“Thank you for always being present in just causes, for all the times we shared in the streets, for always being an active representative highlighting through various fronts the struggles of indigenous peoples and women,” stated the group in a message posted on social media.

From the Movement for Water and Territories, it was emphasized that Noriega “walked alongside the struggles of the peoples, raising the environmental injustices in her radio space, spotlighting indigenous peoples, promoting women’s rights, defending the role of popular communication and indigenous journalism,” and “activated networks of activists in various fields where she always sought justice, the common good, and solidarity among peoples and individuals.”

Leyla Noriega Zegarra leaves an irreplaceable void, yet also a beacon: Radio Ayni, a project that embodies her spirit of reciprocity, her powerful voice, and her conviction that communication is, above all, an instrument of liberation, memory, and the defense of life in all its forms. Her critical Aymara voice will remain resonant in the communities she defended and supported, continuing to sound across the north and in all territories where the struggle for rights and dignity stays alive.