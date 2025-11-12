Original article: La voz de la Amazonía: Raoni pide frenar la explotación petrolera en Belém

Amazon Voice: Raoni Urges Halt to Oil Exploitation in Belém Amid COP30

The renowned leader Raoni Metuktire, globally recognized for his advocacy for the Amazon and indigenous peoples, made a compelling appeal on Tuesday from Belém, Brazil, calling for a stop to oil drilling near the mouth of the Amazon River during the UN climate summit, COP30.

On the second day of COP30, the historic kayapó leader attended an event alongside other indigenous representatives to condemn the exploration being conducted by Petrobras in oceanic areas approximately 500 kilometers from the Amazon River’s mouth. «We will resolve this; we will stand strong. We cannot allow this oil drilling to happen,» Raoni asserted after leading an ancestral dance of resistance.

The contested area is known as the Equatorial Margin, a region rich in environmental reserves, indigenous lands, mangroves, coral reefs, and a diverse marine ecosystem home to endangered species.

However, in late October, having secured an environmental license from the Brazilian government, Petrobras commenced the exploratory phase of a well about 175 kilometers off the Amazon coast. The company insists that it can conduct operations «responsibly» and without harming the environment.

Credits: Midia Ninja

The conflict surrounding the Equatorial Margin has generated significant tension, particularly as Brazil seeks to establish itself as a climate leader under the leadership of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian president mentioned that exploiting these reserves could fund the country’s energy transition, yet this proposal has faced scrutiny from environmentalists and traditional communities.

Not long ago, Lula visited Chief Raoni in the Piaraçu village in the state of Mato Grosso. During that meeting, the president awarded the kayapó leader the National Order of Merit, one of Brazil’s highest honors.

At the ceremony, Raoni reiterated his urgent call:

«I know you are thinking about the oil beneath the sea off the Amazon. I believe that, as it stands now, it guarantees us less pollution and warming. We must stop the destruction.»

Lula responded by underscoring the vital role of indigenous peoples in combating the climate crisis, though he did not directly address the concerns over oil drilling: «Without the protection of indigenous peoples, extreme climate events would be much more severe.»

Raoni’s intervention at COP30 highlighted that the climate struggle occurs not only in international forums but also in the territories where the jungle is defended daily. With his firm voice and iconic presence, the kayapó leader once again placed the Amazon at the heart of the global debate, reminding everyone that real climate action starts with protecting the land that sustains life.