Amid Military Threats, Iran and the U.S. Restart Nuclear Talks in Oman

With Oman acting as a mediator and no face-to-face meetings between delegation leaders, Tehran and Washington have reopened dialogue on Iran's nuclear program in a setting marked by pressure, threats, and a contested agenda.

Iran and the United States launched a new round of discussions on Friday in the capital of Oman regarding Iran’s nuclear program, set against a backdrop of heightened tensions and U.S. military intervention threats. Iranian media reported that ‘nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. have commenced in Oman.’

The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. representation is headed by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Tehran insists that the dialogue is taking place indirectly, with no face-to-face meeting between Araghchi and Witkoff, and with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi acting as a mediator.

Nuclear Negotiations in Oman: Clashing Agendas

Minutes before the talks began, Araghchi stated that Tehran ‘is fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and national security of the country against excessive demands or adventures.’ This statement encapsulates Iran’s approach to negotiations: ready to engage but drawing clear boundaries.

While Washington seeks to broaden the agenda—including the limitation of ballistic missiles and discussions on Iran’s support for resistance groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen—Tehran argues that negotiations should focus solely on curbing its nuclear program. This tug-of-war sets the stage for a round that begins with significantly divergent positions.

