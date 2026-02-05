Amsterdam Becomes the First Capital in the World to Ban Meat Advertising in Public Spaces

Original article: Ámsterdam se convierte en la primera capital del mundo en prohibir la publicidad de carne en el espacio público

On May 1, 2026, a groundbreaking amendment to Amsterdam’s Local Ordinance will come into effect, banning meat advertising in public areas throughout the Dutch capital.

According to international media outlets, including Spain’s El País, the restriction covers billboards and advertising screens located in open spaces, on public roads, and in transport systems, including cruises, flights, and fossil fuel and gasoline refueling stations.

Additionally, advertisements can still be displayed at businesses selling meat products or in the immediate vicinity of respective establishments. The ban does not affect meat advertising on television, print media, radio, or digital platforms.

The initiative was introduced by the Party for the Animals and the Green Left, receiving support from 27 of the 45 seats in the Amsterdam City Council.

In comments to El País, Verónica Largo, communications director of ProVeg Spain, stated that the decision «sets a positive precedent and serves as an example to be followed, where political measures support climate and health goals in the short and long term.»

The organization reminded that, as indicated by the UN, animal foods, particularly red meats, dairy, and farmed shellfish, are often linked to higher greenhouse gas emissions.

In this context, according to a note published by Animanaturalis.org, citing figures from Greenpeace, livestock is responsible for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, which is equivalent to emissions from all vehicles, trains, ships, and planes combined.

Moreover, the United Nations Environment Programme states that animal products account for nearly 60% of food-related emissions, including methane, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide.

However, Animanaturalis elaborates that «the impact is not limited to emissions. Livestock production emits a total of 8.1 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent, with 66% of all livestock emissions attributed to meat, and within that, beef production is the most impactful.»

«Enteric fermentation—those ‘burps’ from cows that are often mentioned—produces methane, a gas with an impact 25 times greater than carbon dioxide. Manure management, feed production, and energy consumption complete a devastating cycle,» the animal rights portal highlighted.

Additionally, livestock production is one of the largest consumers of water worldwide: research gathered by Sentient Media indicates that between 5,000 and 20,000 liters of water are needed to produce just one kilogram of meat.

👏 Amsterdam bans meat advertising! The Dutch capital becomes the first major European city to prohibit advertising for meat products and fossil fuels in bus shelters, billboards, and public spaces starting May 1, 2026.https://t.co/jTTWj6nfe3. — AnimaNaturalis (@AnimaNaturalis) January 30, 2026

Every day I feel more Dutch. Amsterdam, the first capital in the world to ban meat advertising.

The measure affects public ads; meat products can continue to advertise at establishments that sell them.

https://t.co/ti7XqjiTwt pic.twitter.com/TSCguAklTm — ⓑιcιcletⓞ (@Bicicleto_ZGZ) February 5, 2026

