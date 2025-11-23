ANEF Declares Support for Jeannette Jara in Presidential Runoff and Prioritizes Labor Stability

Original article: Asamblea Nacional ANEF define apoyar a la candidata Jeannette Jara en la segunda vuelta presidencial

ANEF Declares Presidential Support for Jeannette Jara

During the final day of the 19th Extraordinary National Assembly of ANEF on Friday, November 21, it was decided to endorse candidate Jeannette Jara in the upcoming presidential runoff on December 14, resume nationwide mobilizations, and prioritize job stability in sector negotiations with the current government. These resolutions arose after presenting a consolidated report from the committees and a plenary session dedicated to discussing and voting on the assembly’s three main axes.

ANEF Valparaíso President and Assembly Chair, Jacqueline Mancilla, expressed appreciation for the work accomplished. “We are very satisfied as the executive committee, and personally, as chair, I want to thank this board for their trust in me… We discussed the three foundational axes that were extensively debated in working groups (…) and what lies ahead concerning public employment, decent work, and labor stability.” Mancilla also thanked the leaders present from across the country, stating they are “fulfilling their fundamental role, which is to provide unwavering support to workers.”

According to ANEF General Secretary and Vice Chair, Carlos Insunza, the first resolution adopted was to establish the organization’s stance on the electoral context: “We have resolved on three fundamental lines: the first concerns ANEF’s position regarding the current electoral situation in our country, and we have decided to call on all of society to envision the best conditions and vote for Jeannette Jara, a candidate whose program is closest to the conditions we represent as a Confederation.”

Insunza added that the Assembly also set guidelines regarding the future government, regardless of the election outcome. “For ANEF, it will be essential to update and deepen our discussions about our national positions. Today, we need a vision for Chile in 2025 (…) and to revive our willingness to mobilize to implement these transformations and effectively communicate, especially against disinformation.”

In the third point, ANEF adopted determinations concerning ongoing sector negotiations. Insunza indicated that despite the short timeframe, the organization will push for joint actions and potential mobilizations to demand compliance with agreements signed with the government. “We have prioritized the agenda of public employment. We need to legislate to eliminate job instability in contracts (…) and we will not accept any form of precariousness or labor exploitation.”

In his closing speech, ANEF National President, José Pérez Debelli, urged union leaders to comply with the Assembly’s mandate and defend public employment, labor stability, and the rights of State workers against any threats to labor rights.