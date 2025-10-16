Argentina Double Femicide Suspect Called Himself a «Libertarian» and «Anti‑Feminist Activist»

Argentina is reeling after a double femicide in Córdoba. Police have arrested Pablo Laurta, 42, a Uruguayan national and founder of the «Varones Unidos» group, who described himself as a «libertarian» and «anti‑feminist.»

He was taken into custody earlier this week at a hotel in Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos, as he allegedly tried to leave Argentina with his 5‑year‑old son, Pedro. Investigators say the child was abducted after the killings of Laurta’s former partner, Luna Giardina, 26, and her mother, Mariel Zamudio, 54, in Córdoba.

«It was all for justice,» Laurta said tersely to Argentina’s Canal 9 Litoral on Wednesday, seconds before being moved to the prosecutor’s office.

That same day, police confirmed the discovery of a decapitated, armless body inside a bag. Authorities said it could be taxi driver Martín Sebastián Palacio, who allegedly drove Laurta from Buenos Aires; Palacio’s vehicle was later found burned in Córdoba.

Ties to Agustín Laje

«I have no relationship with this person,» far‑right political commentator Agustín Laje said after being linked to Pablo Laurta and his «Varones Unidos» group, amid viral photos circulating on social media that show them together.

Laje also posted on X, «I strongly condemn all forms of violence against women and want full justice: that the culprit receive the maximum sentence and rot in prison.»

According to Argentina’s Página 12, «the photos and pleasantries are not why the libertarian ideologue is linked to alleged femicide suspect Pablo Laurta; rather, it is the cultural battle led by Agustín Laje, his efforts to rally men to feel superior to women and see that as acceptable.»

It is also worth noting that Laje sits on the board of Fundación Faro alongside Chilean far‑right lawyer Axel Kaiser. The organization focuses, among other goals, on the «creation and oversight of programs and projects that promote economic liberalism and Argentina’s historical values,» according to its official website.

Laurta (highlighted) with Agustín Laje and Nicolás Márquez, biographer of Javier Milei and, according to critics, one of the intellectual mentors behind today’s anti‑women rhetoric.

“Varones Unidos”

Rolling Stone also covered the case, describing the online space «Varones Unidos» as a group that, «under libertarian slogans, ran smear campaigns against the feminist movement, sexual and reproductive rights, and gender legislation. On social media, it pushed the idea of the ‘oppressed man’ and targeted prominent feminist figures in Argentina and abroad.»

The article adds that, «through its networks and distribution channels, the group harassed activists, spread conspiracy theories about ‘gender ideology,’ and opposed parity and gender‑violence laws in both Uruguay and Argentina.» Rolling Stone also emphasized that Laurta’s posts «reproduced a systematic hate speech against women, sexual minorities, and social movements.»

Meanwhile, several users reported on Wednesday that the «Varones Unidos» Facebook page remained active and was «justifying the atrocities committed by Pablo Laurta,» urging Uruguayan authorities to act ex officio to prevent anything like this from «happening again.»

