Argentina Proposes Legal Measures to Penalize Non-Consensual AI-Generated Sexual Content

"Technology cannot be a legal void for violating the privacy of individuals. Today, AI can destroy the life of a woman or a minor in seconds; the state must firmly punish the creation and distribution of this content," stated Senator Anabel Fernández, the author of the proposal.

Argentina Proposes Legal Measures to Penalize Non-Consensual AI-Generated Sexual Content
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Argentina: Presentan proyecto para penalizar uso de IA en la generación de contenido sexual sin consentimiento

Senator Anabel Fernández has introduced a bill aimed at criminalizing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the creation of sexual content without consent.

According to the Argentine newspaper El Destape, the proposal seeks to add article 128 bis to the Penal Code, establishing penalties of 3 to 6 years in prison for those who create, generate, or modify explicit sexual images, audio, or videos of real people using synthetic generation technologies without authorization.

The legislator explained that the goal of her proposal is to «combat new forms of digital violence» and update Argentina’s legal framework in response to the advancement of technological tools that allow for the manipulation of images and videos to create realistic appearances.

In this context, Senator Fernández emphasized that the project focuses on protecting privacy and vulnerable groups, as penalties would increase in cases where representations appear to involve individuals under 18 years of age, even if the images were entirely computer-generated and no identifiable victim exists.

«Technology cannot be a legal void for violating the privacy of individuals. Today, AI can destroy the life of a woman or a minor in seconds; the state must firmly punish the creation and distribution of this content,» the parliamentarian stated when justifying her proposal.

Moreover, the initiative not only sets penalties for creating and distributing synthetic sexual content but also establishes consequences for possessing such content with knowledge of its illicit origin, with sentences ranging from one month to one year in prison.

Additionally, the proposal includes amendments to existing articles of the Argentine Penal Code, such as article 155, to impose up to 3 years in prison for disseminating images obtained in private settings — such as through hidden cameras or hacking — even if they were originally captured with consent.

«On another note, article 169 is amended to include threats of distributing intimate material as a specific form of extortion, strengthening legal tools against what is known as sextortion,» noted Senator Anabel Fernández.

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

UNICEF Reports 1.2 Million Children Affected by AI-Generated Sexualized Images in the Past Year

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

European Union Launches Investigation into Elon Musk's X for AI-Generated Child Exploitation Images

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Initiates Legal Actions Against AI-Generated Fake Audio: "Certain Political Sectors Are Playing a Dangerous Game"

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

BRICS Faces Challenges in Democratizing AI: A Key Opportunity for South-South Cooperation

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Dissolve Congress Following Kast's Presidential Victory

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Spain Takes Firm Action: Criminal Penalties for Digital Platform CEOs and Ban on Social Media for Under-16s

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Rapa Nui Overwhelmingly Rejects Government's Special Statute Proposal Amid Indigenous Consultation

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Environmental Assessment Service Implements AI to Speed Up Project Processing Without Staff Training

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Ecuador: CONAIE Raises Alarm Over Noboa's Mining Law, Warns of Risks to Territories and Water Resources

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano