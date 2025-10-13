Atacama’s Desierto Florido Isn’t a Carpet: «Like-Chasers» Are Trampling Flowers and Harming a Fragile Ecosystem

Desierto Florido 2025: A selfie doesn’t justify the damage

The Desierto Florido 2025 has once again drawn hundreds of visitors between Copiapó and Vallenar—and, unfortunately, some who ignore signage and step off the marked trails to capture «the» shot. That behavior flattens tender shoots and breaks seedlings, jeopardizing this bloom and future seasons.

Scientists explain that seeds take more than eight months to reach about 12 cm of growth. A single footprint can erase that entire cycle and harm the ecosystem’s biodiversity. It’s not just «one step»—it’s a lost season.

#atacama #turismo #medioambiente ♬ Suspenseful and tense orchestra(1318015) – SoLaTiDo @diariousachoficial 🟣Atacama’s pride—the Blooming Desert—has made headlines not only for its stunning beauty but also for the irresponsibility of people who, despite the ban, walk carelessly over the flowers. 👣🪻Videos show tourists doing this in search of the perfect photo or video along the stretch connecting Copiapó and Vallenar. 📌Remember: every section of the Blooming Desert has natural trails that let you explore without causing damage. 😢Scientists confirm that plant seeds need more than eight months to reach 12 centimeters, so this reckless behavior seriously harms the flora’s development. 💸Anyone who ignores the special trails and chooses to step on or damage the Blooming Desert faces fines of up to $350,000 CLP. #desiertoflorido

“Factors such as humidity and sun exposure across different areas” also affect how long the bloom lasts, said Gabriela López, head of Protected Areas at the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) Huasco. She reminded visitors that rain alone isn’t enough: ambient humidity and solar radiation determine how long we’ll see the phenomenon.

Clear rules: trails, fines, and how to report

Conaf reiterates the basics: do not step on, not cut, not handle, and not collect flowers, seeds, or bulbs. Outside their habitat, they do not survive. Those who break the rules face fines of up to $350,000 CLP.

If you witness damage, report it immediately: 134 (PDI) or 133 (Carabineros). Your alert helps deter behaviors that put a unique natural heritage at risk.

Speaking to TVN, Sernatur Atacama director Alejandro Martín urged visitors to follow the protected area’s rules: «Do not step on the flowers, do not cut the plants, and do not enter trails that are not delineated or marked.» He added that photos are possible without harming the bloom by minding framing and distance: «You can take photos that, depending on perspective, simulate being immersed in the Blooming Desert without stepping on the flowers.»

Responsible visits: how to enjoy without destroying

Use only designated trails ; they are laid out to protect the flora and your safety.

; they are laid out to and your safety. Do not drive vehicles off authorized routes.

off authorized routes. Do not sit or lie down on the bloom for photos or videos.

on the bloom for photos or videos. Pack out your trash and respect all signage.

and respect all signage. If you bring pets, keep them leashed and away from sensitive areas.

A living heritage that depends on everyone

The Desierto Florido 2025 could continue well into spring—as long as the public respects the surroundings. The equation is simple: the more care, the more flowers. This phenomenon is not a photo set; it’s a fragile ecosystem that needs a light footprint and a collective commitment to conserve it.

* Featured image 24 Horas