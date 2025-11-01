Original article: Atlas Intel: Jara toma ventaja decisiva con 33,2 % y guerra abierta por el segundo lugar entre Kast, Kaiser, Parisi y Matthei
Atlas Intel Poll: Jeannette Jara Holds 33.2% Lead; Tight Race for Second Place Among Kast, Kaiser, Parisi, and Matthei
In collaboration with Bloomberg, Atlas Intel released the results of a survey conducted from October 25 to 30, involving 3,709 participants—51.4% women and 48.6% men—regarding the upcoming presidential elections in Chile on December 16, where eight candidates are competing. Former Minister Jeannette Jara leads the first-round voting intention with 33.2%, followed by José Antonio Kast (16.8%) and Johannes Kaiser (16.8%), who presents a new competitive edge from the far-right. Other candidates include Franco Parisi (14.2%), Evelyn Matthei (13.9%), Harold Mayne-Nicholls (1.9%), Marco Enríquez-Ominami (1%), and Eduardo Artés (0.1%). Additionally, 2% of respondents would vote null or blank, while another 2% remain undecided.
The survey notes: «Jeannette Jara leads the first-round contest with 33.2% of the voting intentions, followed closely by Kast and Kaiser, tied with 16.8%. The trajectories of José Antonio Kast and Johannes Kaiser are moving in opposite directions: Kaiser shows a steady rise, indicating potential overtaking; meanwhile, Kast has experienced a decline of 3.3 percentage points, heading towards third place.»
In hypothetical second-round scenarios, while Jara is projected to be behind potential challengers, the margins appear close: Kaiser at 46% versus Jara at 41%, a similar split between Kast and the former minister (46% to 40%); Parisi leads with 45% against Jara’s 38%, and Matthei also tops Jara with 44% compared to 37%.
The poll reveals that 58% of respondents disapprove of President Gabriel Boric’s administration, while only 38.9% approve. In terms of public image, Boric garners a 39% positive and 56% negative rating, underperforming compared to Michelle Bachelet, who leads with a 49% positive image.
The study further explored economic perceptions and the country’s main concerns. A notable 52% believe that Chile’s economic situation is «bad,» but 53% optimistically anticipate improvement within six months. The survey concludes that the primary issues identified are insecurity, crime, and drug trafficking (53%), followed by corruption (51.1%) and immigration (30%).