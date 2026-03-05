Australian Fish Detected in Coquimbo Through Innovative Environmental DNA Technique

Original article: Detectan pez australiano en Coquimbo gracias a innovadora técnica de ADN ambiental

The identification of the trumpeter fish (Latris lineata), a species historically linked to Oceania, in the waters of the Coquimbo Region, alarmed the scientific community and raised new questions about species movement in the ocean.

This detection was made possible through the project «Early Detection of Invasive Species Using eDNA in the Ports of the Coquimbo Region,» funded by the Research and Graduate Studies Office at the University of La Serena and led by Dr. Cristian Araya-Jaime, an academic from the Department of Biology.

Specifically, the work involves implementing a marine biodiversity monitoring system in collaboration with Sernapesca and the fishing community in the Coquimbo Region.

This initiative employs environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis, a technique that detects species present in a given area without the need for capture. To do this, a sphere containing gauze is deployed at strategic points in the sea, collecting genetic material from the water.

This non-invasive method enables the timely identification of exotic species and strengthens the protection of the regional marine ecosystem.

Dr. Cristian Araya-Jaime explained that the strategy used to detect the trumpeter fish «was based on a collaborative effort between our laboratory and both sport and artisanal fishermen in the Coquimbo Region.»

«From the laboratory, we are capturing DNA molecules directly from the water, that is, environmental DNA (eDNA), which we then identify at the species level using molecular and bioinformatic tools. We mainly conduct this monitoring for fish, sharks, rays, and seabirds,» the researcher detailed.

Additionally, the PhD in Genetics reported that «from these analyses, we have generated lists of species detected in the area, which we compare with reports from fishermen, especially when it comes to uncommon individuals.»

In the case of the trumpeter fish, Dr. Araya-Jaime added, «the species was initially detected in our environmental samples. However, considering its historical distribution has been deemed restricted to Oceania, the finding generated particular interest.»

«Weeks later, a fisherman from Punta de Choros sent us a photograph of a captured specimen, whose morphology matched the species detected molecularly, thus confirming its presence,» emphasized the academic from the University of La Serena.

Regarding this species, the researcher pointed out that «it has been described as native and primarily restricted to the oceanic continent. However, since around 2012, there have been isolated reports placing it in Chilean waters, from the Gulf of Penas to more recent records in the Coquimbo Region.»

«These findings suggest that the presence of the trumpeter in Chile may not be entirely recent, but rather a gradual northward displacement process,» Dr. Araya-Jaime noted, adding that to accurately determine if it originates directly from Australian populations, genetic comparisons with higher resolution markers and reference samples from various Pacific regions would be necessary.

Biological Heritage

In relation to the importance of continuing to collect samples to assess whether these are isolated individuals or if a population is establishing in the country, the expert emphasized that confirming the presence and potentially the establishment of this species in Chile is critical to initiate formal study programs that evaluate its ecological role.

«That is, with what species it competes, what niches it may be occupying, and what potential impacts it could generate on local ecosystems,» he highlighted.

On this note, the academic shared that «after we spread the call to report sightings, we have received photographs and accounts from various areas along the national coastline. This not only reinforces the utility of environmental DNA monitoring as a sensitive and reliable early detection tool but also evidences the value of community collaboration.»

«This partnership strengthens participatory science aimed at protecting and taking ownership of our biological heritage. Often, we don’t question whether the fish we see in the sea is indeed part of our native fauna; hence, integrating science and community is key to understanding and safeguarding our biodiversity,» concluded the national scientist.

The Citizen