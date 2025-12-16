Bernie Sanders Accuses Trump of Waging an «Illegal and Unconstitutional» War on Venezuela to Distract from U.S. Crisis

Original article: Bernie Sanders acusa a Trump de usar una guerra “ilegal e inconstitucional” contra Venezuela para tapar la crisis en EE.UU.

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont accused U.S. President Donald Trump of using military aggression against Venezuela to divert public attention from the social and economic crises facing American citizens, describing the action as «illegal and unconstitutional.»

The progressive lawmaker questioned the consistency of the «America First» policy, pointing out that the nation risks being dragged into an illegal military conflict while basic needs are neglected, amid soaring costs for healthcare, housing, and food.

«Healthcare costs are soaring. Housing costs are soaring. Grocery costs are soaring. NO. We do not need Trump to take us into an illegal and unconstitutional war with Venezuela to deflect attention away from the crises our country faces. What happened to ‘America First’?» he stated in a message shared on social media platform X.

Domestic Crisis: An Overlooked Priority

Sanders criticized the contradiction of mobilizing military resources, citing the deployment of the Air National Guard to Puerto Rico as a possible preparation for an eventual intervention in Venezuelan territory, while millions of Americans face losing their Medicaid coverage due to new work requirements and the imminent expiration of subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare).

He insisted that the national agenda should focus on addressing this economic and social emergency, characterized by skyrocketing prices for essential services, rather than pursuing military adventures abroad driven by the White House.

Escalation Towards Venezuela and Criticism of Trump

Sanders’ accusation fits within a series of aggressive actions by the Trump administration against Venezuela, which have been widely criticized by various countries and international organizations. The international community has accused the United States of violating international law, a critique that intensified last week following the U.S. seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker engaged in legitimate commercial operations.

This incident sparked renewed criticism of U.S. foreign policy, perceived by many observers as an attempt to suffocate Venezuela economically and a provocation that brings the prospect of armed conflict closer.

In light of the controversy, the Republican magnate was questioned by the press about the fate of the oil being transported by the vessel, to which he replied, «Well, we kept it, I suppose.»

Trump also boasted about the size of the seized tanker, describing it as «a large tanker. Very large… The largest ever seen» and noted that «there are other things happening that you will see later.»

The Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, vehemently condemned what they termed a blatant theft and an act of international piracy.

Under the orders of the Republican magnate, the United States has deployed a massive military contingent in the Caribbean since last August, representing the largest U.S. military presence in the region in decades, justified under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

Since September, U.S. Armed Forces have destroyed over twenty vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Pacific, resulting in at least 87 crew members killed in actions described as extrajudicial.

Additionally, Trump has declared that attacks within Venezuelan territory could soon commence, a move Caracas interprets as armed aggression aimed at promoting regime change and seizing the country’s strategic resources, including oil, gas, and gold.

Amid this backdrop, Sanders’ warnings join a chorus of voices both inside and outside the United States calling for a shift in U.S. policy towards Venezuela.

The lawmaker’s call is to halt the war rhetoric and redirect efforts towards protecting the welfare of citizens, rejecting any attempt to use external conflicts to obscure the deteriorating quality of life in the United States.

With his statement, Sanders not only challenges the president’s geopolitical strategy but also seeks to mobilize public opinion around a premise: the greatest threat to citizens is not offshore in the Caribbean, but rather in the form of medical bills, rising grocery prices, and the uncertainty of losing their homes.