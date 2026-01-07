Boric Speaks Out: «Leaders Bowing to Trump Only Humiliate Themselves»

The president stated, "Trump (and his administration) not only permanently violates International Law but also human dignity."

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Boric, sin pelos en la lengua: “Los líderes serviles ante Trump solo se humillan”

President Gabriel Boric stated that leaders who «pay homage and show servility» to U.S. President Donald Trump, «in an attempt to win his favor, only humiliate themselves.»

«Trump (and his administration) not only permanently violates International Law but also human dignity,» the head of state noted in a message shared on X.

This statement came in response to a post from the U.S. State Department on the same social media platform, reaffirming its stance that the Western Hemisphere is under Washington’s sphere of influence.

«This is OUR hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened,» it indicated.

It is worth noting that the president had previously condemned U.S. military actions in various parts of Venezuela, which culminated in the abduction of the constitutional president of the Caribbean nation, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Saturday, January 3.

On that occasion, he stated, «As the government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions undertaken by the United States in Venezuela and call for a peaceful resolution to the serious crisis affecting the country.»

In light of this situation, Boric reaffirmed Chile’s commitment to International Law, emphasizing that «Chile reaffirms its adherence to basic principles of International Law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, peaceful resolution of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of states.»

Boric asserted that «the Venezuelan crisis must be resolved through dialogue and the support of multilateralism, not through violence or foreign interference.»

He also expressed his «strong condemnation» of Trump’s intention to exert direct control over the country.

«Sovereignty is not a formality; it is the essential guarantee that protects countries from external wills, arbitrariness, and the law of the strongest. Today it’s Venezuela; tomorrow it could be anyone else,» he warned during a press conference.

Furthermore, President Boric signed a joint declaration with the governments of Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay, rejecting «the military actions undertaken unilaterally in Venezuelan territory.»

The six signatory countries affirmed that Latin America and the Caribbean is a zone of peace built on mutual respect, peaceful resolution of disputes, and non-intervention, calling for «regional unity, beyond political differences, in the face of any action that jeopardizes regional stability.»

