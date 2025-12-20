BRICS Faces Challenges in Democratizing AI: A Key Opportunity for South-South Cooperation

Original article: BRICS asume los desafíos de democratizar la IA: oportunidad clave para la cooperación Sur-Sur

AI in BRICS: Opportunities or Challenges, Cooperation or Competition?

How is AI technology developing in BRICS countries? Will the ‘ten’ countries choose cooperation or competition? Read more in the TV BRICS article.

«Let’s make artificial intelligence (AI) not a luxury for the few, but a public good,» experts assert as they work on developing neural networks in Global South countries. Many agree that AI could help strengthen a multipolar world and reduce inequality. On a planet where, according to the WHO, there are only 17 doctors for every 10,000 people, AI-driven telemedicine and predictive analytics could save millions of lives. Moreover, neural networks could revolutionize education, enhance food production, and make cities more livable. Nonetheless, the development of AI also presents ethical, ecological, and even state sovereignty concerns. Can these issues be resolved? Will BRICS countries collaborate or pursue independent paths in AI technology? Let’s analyze the situation.

Race for Leadership: Development and Regulation of AI in BRICS Countries

«AI is a new infrastructure for human development,» says Cristina Amor Maclang, Secretary-General of the International Digital Economies Association (IDEA) and organizer of Digital ASEAN projects. Today, this vision is acknowledged globally, with BRICS countries embracing it. Nearly all nations within the group have implemented national strategies or programs for AI technology development: China launched its AI development plan in 2017; India adopted its national strategy in 2018; Russia in 2019; Brazil in 2021; and South Africa in 2024. Similar programs are in place in the UAE, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

At the same time, the so-called “old countries” of BRICS ranked quite high in 2023 on the global AI readiness index, which assesses the level of development in neural networks. Among the 193 countries evaluated, China placed 16th, Brazil 32nd, Russia 38th, India 40th, and South Africa 77th. China stands out as the indisputable leader in several indicators, including «ethics,» «maturity,» «accessibility,» and «human potential.»

«China is ahead: there, AI is nearly part of the state infrastructure, from factories to government services,» stated Semión Teniaiev, founder of a prominent Russian business social network for expert content and specialist in IT and business, in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS. However, other experts are hesitant to declare a clear favorite in the AI development race among BRICS countries.

«Leadership is diverse: Chinese tech giants, new model players, and state investment lead in net potential and computing resources; India excels in startups and services; Brazil in developing ethical policy frameworks for Latin America; Russia in state-backed strategic projects; and South Africa acts as the regional center for AI policies in Africa.» Alexánder Titov

Digital economy and tech development expert

Furthermore, experts believe that future success in AI development will greatly depend on the availability of quality education and the number of IT specialists. A significant portion of the population in Brazil, Russia, India, and China has potential for growth in the tech sector, as demonstrated by the government readiness index for AI implementation.

Comparative Analysis of National Strategies

BRICS countries manage AI differently. However, a common characteristic exists: many states in the “ten” group consider “AI sovereignty” a key part of national security and technological independence. This implies that countries will seek to ensure autonomous control over core algorithms, digital data, and all AI infrastructure.

Brazil’s AI policy is based on regulatory frameworks and the “General Data Protection Law,” which emphasizes principles of transparency and accountability.

India employs a tech-oriented regulatory approach focused on boosting AI in industry, agriculture, and the public sector, aiming to balance innovative project implementation with social justice principles. Moreover, India places significant emphasis on creating infrastructure for big data processing and is home to one of the most dynamic startup ecosystems, with approximately 30,000 tech companies, many within the AI space.

South Africa has integrated AI into its innovative public sector development plan, primarily aimed at improving government institution efficiency and promoting innovative technologies in education, health, and other sectors to ensure fair distribution of national resources.

Iran announced the creation of an operating system for working with AI and even plans to develop AI advisors that will provide data and analysis to the president and his aides, according to Iran Press, a partner of the TV BRICS media network.

In the UAE, there is even talk of building a state based on artificial intelligence. In just 20 years, the UAE has become one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, implementing AI at all levels, from airports and ports to schools, medical services, and public administration.

In two decades, the UAE has transformed into one of the world’s most technologically advanced countries by integrating AI at every level, from airports and vessels to schools, healthcare, and public services.

China: Aspiration for Global Leadership by 2030

China aims to become a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, a goal announced in 2017. The Chinese advancement in AI represents a serious bid for leadership in a world where artificial intelligence is becoming a new form of global power currency. China is actively accumulating this power by investing billions in the development of neural networks and fostering innovation. Estimates suggest that by 2025, Chinese authorities and the private sector will dedicate nearly $100 billion to AI development.

At the same time, China reinforces its position not only in the virtual world. The country exports AI technologies to developing nations seeking to build their own digital infrastructure. Beijing also proposes its own standards for regulating the AI sector.

India: Investment in Startups and IT Sector

India boasts a strong information technology sector, considered one of the engines of its national economy by experts. According to the National Association of Software Companies of India, in 2024, the country’s digital industry generated around $254 billion in revenue, contributing about 10% of the national GDP. By 2030, the AI solutions market in India could multiply by 4.5 times compared to 2024 levels, according to specialists.

India is also developing a “sovereign” AI ecosystem, integrating these technologies into public administration, business, and everyday life. For instance, speech recognition and processing technologies using neural networks are particularly beneficial for the multilingual Indian society, enabling the creation of automatic translation systems, chatbots, and voice assistants, enhancing user communication in various languages. Additionally, Indian companies are actively deploying AI in business, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Russia: Focus on the Public Sector

In the global tech competition, Russia occupies a unique position. The country has significant accumulated scientific potential, strong mathematical schools, and achievements in developing automatic reading algorithms and computer vision. In 2023-2024, the share of Russian solutions in the public sector increased from 25% to 40%, and the internal AI market exceeded 250 billion rubles (approximately $3.146 billion).

The National Strategy for AI Development until 2030 foresees the establishment of 25 AI regions where neural networks will be utilized in urban management, healthcare, and transportation. It is expected that by 2030, 80% of primary medical diagnoses in Russia will be conducted with the help of artificial intelligence.

South Africa: Development of Specialized Skills

In South Africa, as in the rest of Africa, artificial intelligence is becoming a social tool and a bridge connecting people with financial and state systems. A smartphone connected to a neural network effectively transforms into a new passport, residency record, and bank account. South Africa has introduced its own “digital official” into the domestic market, a virtual assistant capable of understanding requests in natural language. Simply stating, «I need to transfer money,» will prompt the AI assistant to do so.

The next stage of African AI development focuses on health, nutrition, and education. In a continent where there is only one doctor per thousand people, AI can serve as a true support for medicine. In 2022, the South African Institute of Artificial Intelligence was established based on the University of Johannesburg, where a local «digital elite» is already being trained. Essentially, South Africa is becoming the regional center for AI development across the continent. Over two-thirds of all African data centers are located in South Africa. Additionally, local AI startups attracted approximately $610 million in 2023. This is just the beginning. By 2030, South Africa plans to train 5,000 specialists and establish 300 startups in the AI field. If successful, Africa will not be a testing ground for foreign AI developments, and South Africa will rank among the sector’s leaders.

Brazil’s Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem

Brazil is implementing a project titled «AI for the Benefit of All» aimed at addressing challenges in health, education, public security, and energy. The program seeks to position the country among the world leaders in AI technologies, in collaboration with the private sector. Investments in the project primarily come from this sector, alongside the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development, the Finep agency of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development.

In total, R$ 23 billion, or approximately $4.2 billion, will be allocated for the program’s execution from 2025 to 2028. Brazil also plans to create one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers for working with large data volumes. According to specialists, the AI supercomputer, whose prototype is already installed at the National Laboratory of Scientific Computing in Petrópolis, should, after modernizing, rank among the top five supercomputers globally.

Regulation and Ethics Approaches to AI in BRICS Countries

Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly and leading to significant technological advancements. However, this progress with neural networks generates new challenges concerning ethics, data security, excessive energy consumption, and increases the risk of job loss, potentially even threatening national sovereignty. To mitigate the possible negative effects of AI development, international efforts must be strengthened. Many specialists believe that a global coordination and governance system for artificial intelligence is necessary.

There are attempts to regulate AI at the international level. Several UN reports indicate that AI development should be based on principles of security, transparency, and sustainability. However, differences in national interests and technological gaps among countries make AI management decentralized. Currently, each BRICS country independently formulates its policies to address these challenges. At this stage, nearly all prioritize sovereignty while expanding technological capabilities and reinforcing data protection.

In 2023, China proposed the «Global Initiative for AI Governance.» The document covers issues such as information security, the transnational exchange of technological progress results, and cooperation among developing countries. Essentially, the initiative aims to foster international dialogue and coordination of AI governance institutions. The People’s Republic of China’s state management model envisages a synchronization mechanism between innovation and government oversight, based on the idea of preventive supervision, which includes early assessments of ethics and safety in technological research. Experts argue that such an AI regulation principle in BRICS countries could help overcome barriers stemming from fragmented regulatory frameworks.

«If overregulated, innovations simply won’t lift off. If everything is left to drift, risks will arise: from data leaks to uncontrollable models. The most productive path is where the state creates the conditions (infrastructure, human capital, clear rules), and businesses and startups find ways to monetize and implement them in people’s lives. It’s a classic synergy: the state is the foundation, the market is the engine.» Semión Teniaiev

IT and business technologies expert

Guided by this synergy between the state and the market, the Government of India also introduces state control measures gradually and flexibly. On one hand, it seeks to stimulate innovation, while on the other, manage risks. For this purpose, the IndiaAI Mission program was approved in 2024. The platform aids in developing computing capabilities, supports AI researchers, and trains specialists to work with neural networks. Thus, all development occurs, so to speak, under state control and protection.

The National Data Protection Authority of Brazil announced in early 2025 that it plans to begin regulating AI systems even before the approval of a specific AI law, which was then in the final debate phase in the National Congress. The agency explained that an article in the General Data Protection Law already requires attention to automated decision-making. This is sufficient for initial control, especially concerning the protection of children and adolescents, the rights of data subjects, regulation of information collection mechanisms, and the use of facial recognition programs.

Russia, for its part, is also moving towards creating a centralized coordination model for AI. In November 2025, the government and regional heads received an instruction from President Vladimir Putin to develop a national plan for implementing generative AI. Additionally, the need to create a new coordination center with the authority to define tasks, supervise their execution, and ensure necessary resources was announced.

At the same time, legislative changes are being introduced. The Ministry of Digital Development has prepared a draft law tightening penalties for cybercrimes. The use of neural networks in the commission of cybercrimes will be considered an aggravating circumstance. Moreover, in August 2025, the ministry prepared a conceptual draft for regulating AI technologies until 2030, defining the principles of the future legislative framework for the sector, which is currently being debated among experts.

Potential and Barriers for Cooperation within BRICS

Experts note that there are opportunities for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, and the foundations for this are rather solid. However, there are also factors that hinder this process. For instance, countries are forming regulatory frameworks based on their own policies and economic capabilities, complicating regional coordination. There is a lack of compatibility in technical standards and data protection systems, and even consensus on ethical issues is lacking. Additionally, investment volumes in R&D differ significantly. Moreover, some countries directly depend on external support in AI, and insufficient state control can exacerbate inequality. Most importantly, countries still lack a unified governance system for AI models.

“Effective regulation in BRICS countries will require elevating the technical qualifications of regulatory bodies, multilateral legislative development, risk-based approaches emphasizing high-impact enforcement methods, cross-border cooperation on regulation, and investments in testing and monitoring infrastructure,” says Alexánder Titov, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Digital Economies Association.

Joint Initiatives

Nevertheless, BRICS countries’ cooperation in the area of AI today seems not only realistic but inevitable. In July 2025, at the BRICS Media and Analytical Centers Forum in Rio de Janeiro, an initiative for cooperation and development in artificial intelligence was presented, calling for joint efforts to utilize AI in producing informational content and in the research activities of analytical centers. In November 2025, BRICS+ countries launched a hub featuring nearly 80 verified AI application cases from 30 countries. Furthermore, declarations about strengthening cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence are increasingly being articulated at the governmental level as one of the key areas in the future agenda of BRICS.

“Countries face similar challenges: vast territories, multilingualism, complex sectors like medicine and agriculture. In this context, it makes sense to share experiences, developments, and human resources. Yes, there are political nuances and varying levels of technical maturity, but in practical tasks—from agrotechnology to education—cooperation truly works,” stated Semión Teniaiev.

Future of AI in BRICS: Cooperation or Competition?

However, when asked how relations between BRICS countries in the field of artificial intelligence will evolve, whether cooperation or competition will prevail, experts unequivocally respond: there will be both.

“Competition is a driving force. Without it, no one will strive to do better and faster. But without cooperation, especially in research, security, and infrastructure, everything will be tougher and more expensive for everyone. The optimal strategy is to compete on products and cooperate on the foundation. That’s safer and more profitable,” emphasized Semión Teniaiev.

Deputy Secretary-General of the International Digital Economies Association, Alexánder Titov, shares the same opinion, believing that the future of AI in BRICS will be a hybrid combination of cooperation and competition. Moreover, coordinating the efforts of the countries will be necessary, above all, to address ethical, ecological, and various other challenges that the development of neural networks is likely to bring about.

“Cooperation is essential to establish standards, ensure cross-border security, and jointly address global issues: pandemics, climate, food security,” explained Titov.

Only in this case can AI in the hands of BRICS become a key instrument for the entire Global South, capable of strengthening a multipolar world, reducing inequality, and making education, medicine, and smart technologies accessible and, most importantly, safe.

